49ers fear QB Garoppolo suffered torn ACL

Omnisport // 24 Sep 2018, 05:07 IST

Jimmy Garoppolo

The San Francisco 49ers fear quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Two-time Super Bowl champion Garoppolo left the 38-27 defeat late in the fourth quarter with a knee injury.

It occurred as Garoppolo scrambled for extra yardage near the sideline and took a hard but clean hit from Chiefs cornerback Steven Nelson.

The quarterback immediately grabbed his left knee after hitting the ground, and stayed down for an extended period.

#49ers fear QB Jimmy Garoppolo has a torn ACL. More from Kyle Shanahan. pic.twitter.com/aYbYEmYihZ — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 23, 2018

Discussing Garoppolo's injury post-game, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said: "With Jimmy, we're fearing ACL. We'll find out tomorrow. I haven't had a chance to talk to him yet. I feel for him."

"Anytime you lose your starting quarterback, that is a big deal," Shanahan added.

"It was when we lost our starting running back [Jerick McKinnon] too. So obviously, I feel for him personally. I know how disappointed he is. I haven't got a chance to see him yet. I feel for him."

Garoppolo completed 20 of 30 passes for 251 yards and two touchdowns in the 38-27 loss.