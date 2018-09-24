Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
49ers fear QB Garoppolo suffered torn ACL

13   //    24 Sep 2018, 05:07 IST
Jimmy Garoppolo
Jimmy Garoppolo

The San Francisco 49ers fear quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Two-time Super Bowl champion Garoppolo left the 38-27 defeat late in the fourth quarter with a knee injury.

It occurred as Garoppolo scrambled for extra yardage near the sideline and took a hard but clean hit from Chiefs cornerback Steven Nelson.

The quarterback immediately grabbed his left knee after hitting the ground, and stayed down for an extended period.

Discussing Garoppolo's injury post-game, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said: "With Jimmy, we're fearing ACL. We'll find out tomorrow. I haven't had a chance to talk to him yet. I feel for him."

"Anytime you lose your starting quarterback, that is a big deal," Shanahan added.

"It was when we lost our starting running back [Jerick McKinnon] too. So obviously, I feel for him personally. I know how disappointed he is. I haven't got a chance to see him yet. I feel for him."

Garoppolo completed 20 of 30 passes for 251 yards and two touchdowns in the 38-27 loss.

