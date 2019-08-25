Colts star Andrew Luck to retire from NFL – reports

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is sensationally set to retire from the NFL, according to reports.

An ESPN report says Luck, 29, is planning to announce his decision at a news conference on Sunday.

Colts star Luck is "mentally worn down" and is "now checking out", according to the report.

The report also says that Colts owner Jim Irsay has been informed of the four-time Pro Bowler's decision.

Filed to ESPN: Andrew Luck has informed the Colts he is retiring from the NFL, per source. There will be a press conference Sunday to make it official, but Luck is mentally worn down, and now checking out. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 25, 2019

Luck – who never won a Super Bowl – was the number one pick in the 2012 NFL draft out of Stanford.

He was named the Pro Football Writers Association's Comeback Player of the Year in 2018 after throwing for 4,593 yards with 39 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. That came one year after he missed the season with a shoulder injury.

Luck was dealing with a lower leg/ankle/bone injury throughout the offseason and has practiced just three times in the lead up to the campaign.

The Colts were hoping he would be back for the third preseason game so they could name him the starter, but they were ready to go with backup Jacoby Brissett, who the team acquired from the New England Patriots in 2017 to play in Luck's absence.

Luck threw for 23,671 yards with 171 touchdowns and 83 interceptions in his career. He made the playoffs four times with his longest run going to the 2014 AFC Championship game.

He was described by several as the best quarterback prospect since John Elway in the 1983 draft and his maturity along with arm strength and athleticism gave the NFL a very unique player who truly was one of the best in his time.