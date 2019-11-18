Falcons QB Ryan moves into NFL's top 10 for all-time passing yards

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 18 Nov 2019, 05:30 IST SHARE

Atlanta Falcons star Matt Ryan

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan moved into 10th place for all-time passing yards in the NFL on Sunday.

Ryan surpassed Warren Moon for a place in the top 10 following the 34-year-old's performance in Atlanta's 29-3 win over the Carolina Panthers.

The Falcons star, who entered the contest with 49,072 yards – just behind Moon's 49,325 – finished with 311 yards on 21-of-31 passing.

Winner of the MVP Award in 2016, Ryan now has his sights set on ninth-placed John Elway, who finished his career with 51,475 yards.

New Orleans Saints' Drew Brees (75,733) tops the list, ahead of New England Patriots superstar Tom Brady. Current NFL quarterbacks Phillip Rivers, Ben Roethlisberger and Eli Manning are also in front of Ryan, as well as legendary trio Peyton Manning, Brett Favre and Dan Marino.

"It's pretty special, for sure," Ryan told the media about his personal achievement after the Week 11 victory over the Panthers.

"I've been fortunate to play for a long time and have some success. To be mentioned with all those other guys that are up there is special.

"I've always dreamed of being in that spot as a kid. When you hit milestones like that, it's always more fun in a win so you can celebrate with the guys."

Advertisement