We are at the time of year where every NFL player looks like a Pro Bowler, including rookies. This true for Indianapolis Colts rookie Anthony Richardson.

As OTA's wrap up and focus turns to mini camp and then training camp, players have been put through their paces and assumptions are made.

From all reports, Richardson has been lighting up OTA's for the Colts and fans are excited about the potential of the quarterback. After a video was seen online, fans are up in arms over Richardson's talent. However, one NFL fan said that we saw the same type of video from Zach Wilson as well.

"Not saying the kid won’t be good but I saw Zach Wilson do the same thing when he got drafted."

Anthony Richardson will be a PROBLEM for a long time.Look at the #Colts first-round selection in OTAs🤯🤯🤯 Anthony Richardson will be a PROBLEM for a long time. Look at the #Colts first-round selection in OTAs🤯🤯🤯 https://t.co/3ZbIDQPHc4 Not saying the kid won’t be good but I saw Zach Wilson do the same thing when he got drafted twitter.com/_mlfootball/st… Not saying the kid won’t be good but I saw Zach Wilson do the same thing when he got drafted twitter.com/_mlfootball/st…

The comparision of Wilson to Anthony Richardson stem from workout videos after Wilson was drafted. They showed the exact same thing, beautiful passes on a dime, good footwork, and the right decisions being made.

When it come to the "real stuff", however, Wilson was found lacking, which put him where he is today, in No Mans Land. Other NFL fans have a similar thought as well after seeing the video.

Called By Love @calledbylovepod @_MLFootball Without a defense to play against he may be a hall of famer @_MLFootball Without a defense to play against he may be a hall of famer

Now let’s see how he does when He has NFL Defenders and Linemen rushing him… @_MLFootball Wow!!!Now let’s see how he does when He has NFL Defenders and Linemen rushing him… @_MLFootball Wow!!!Now let’s see how he does when He has NFL Defenders and Linemen rushing him…

Ahmiraquebien @Ahmiraquebien @_MLFootball Omg that was amazing! Never seen anything like that before. @_MLFootball Omg that was amazing! Never seen anything like that before.

Brandon Nwokeji @brandon_nwokeji @_MLFootball He’s gonna be a problem for a long time because he can… do off-season drills with no type of pressure? 🤔 @_MLFootball He’s gonna be a problem for a long time because he can… do off-season drills with no type of pressure? 🤔

Tonygennaro28 fan club simp @Ethanz08s @_MLFootball Well he may not perform in the nfl but at least hes the mvp in practice @_MLFootball Well he may not perform in the nfl but at least hes the mvp in practice

It appears that not everyone is sold in Anthony Richardson's OTA form translating into the NFL.

What are expectations for Anthony Richardson's rookie season with Colts?

First of all, wins and losses shouldn't be how people grade Richardson's rookie season. Instead, they shoul focus on the gradual improvement in his game.

The Colts were not good last season, and we can't expect Richardson to bring the whole team along with him in his first year. What fans should be excited to see are the flashes of his potential next season.

Fans should also expect to see his improvement at the line of scrimmage, changing of plays, and recognizing the defense.

The Colts won four games last season with Matt Ryan, Nick Foles, and San Ehlinger at quarterback. Could Anthony Richardson win four games his rookie season?

That seems like as good place to start, but even if he can't hit that mark, constant improvement is likely all Colts fans want to see.

