NFL Rumors: Steelers targeting blockbuster WR trade to kick off Russell Wilson era

Russell Wilson was shockingly released by the Denver Broncos after just two seasons, despite signing a five-year contract extension. It didn't take long for the veteran quarterback to join a new team during the 2024 NFL free agency period when he signed a new contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He is expected to be their starter this year after trading away Kenny Pickett.

The Steelers are apparently restructuring the direction of their offense, as they also brought in Justin Fields to replace Mason Rudolph as their backup quarterback. They also decided to trade away top wide receiver Diontae Johnson. The franchise is now rumored to be seeking a replacement in another trade to find a new receiver to play opposite George Pickens in their starting lineup.

Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright took to his X account on Saturday to share a screenshot of a conversation. One of the texts read:

"Steelers trying to get Aiyuk for Russ."

Russell Wilson may be getting his last chance to prove that he can still be a full-time starting quarterback after severe struggles with the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos over the past three years. The Pittsburgh Steelers seem to be doing their best to surround him in a favorable situation by looking to upgrade their wide receivers.

The San Francisco 49ers are rumored to be shopping Brandon Aiyuk in the trade market, as he is likely to be a salary cap casualty. The franchise reportedly can't afford to offer him the contract extension he is seeking, so they will look to flip him for other assets.

The Steelers make sense as a potential trade destination, especially after they sent Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers. This creates a hole at wide receiver in their starting lineup, and given their favorable contract situation with Wilson, they can afford to make a big move.

Russell Wilson contract allows Steelers flexibility to make moves

The Denver Broncos were apparently so ready to move on from Russell Wilson that they were willing to endure a massive cap penalty to cut him. They are required to pay him a $39 million salary for the upcoming 2024 NFL season, even though he is no longer on their roster.

This is part of what made him so attractive to the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2024 NFL free-agency period. They landed the veteran quarterback for just a million dollars this year, rather than having to pay the usual premium price for this position. This allows them a ton of salary cap flexibility to improve in other areas, such as allegedly attempting to make a move for Brandon Aiyuk via trade.