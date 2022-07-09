Redditors left shocked after realizing Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers never met in NFL playoffs once 

A Reddit user's post regarding Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers has left many shocked and stunned. The Reddit account named BuggyYonkoClown wrote that neither quarterback faced each other in the playoffs.

Given that both had their teams in and around the mark when talking about Super Bowl favorites and the fact that they were both in the NFC, it does seem odd that they did not at least meet once in the postseason.

The reddit account then detailed and went through all the seasons where the teams could have faced off, but didn't. As expected, this got the NFL fans of Reddit's attention, with many giving their take on the fact that neither Rodgers nor Brees faced each other.

Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees are future Hall of Famers

No one can doubt that, right? Both are surefire, first ballot Hall of Famers. With Drew Brees retiring and Aaron Rodgers still going, one will be inducted before the other.

For Drew Brees, he is a Super Bowl champion, a 13-time Pro Bowler and a two-time Offensive Player of the Year. His career was nothing short of incredible and he held several passing records, until a certain Tom Brady passed them.

Aaron Rodgers, like Brees, will be enshired at some point. The 38-year-old is still going strong in the league and could add even more accolades to his already impressive collection.

Rodgers is a 10-time Pro Bowler, a four-time NFL MVP, a Super Bowl winner and a member of the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team.

Not much more needs to be said about either quarterback. Both are sensational players and have left their mark on the game. It is still hard to believe that after all those years of playing football, they never played a playoff game against each other. Who knew!

