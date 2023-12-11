Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints beat the Carolins Panthers 28-6 on Sunday, but it was not always good times at the Caesars Superdome.

Late in the game, the quarterback was sacked by linebaker Frankie Luvu, who slipped his way past right guard Cesar Ruiz. However, he apparently instead blamed center Erik McCoy, who snapped back at him as teammates tried to play mediator:

This led to mockery across the NFL's social media realm.

"Derek Carr has destroyed the locker room culture in New Orleans"



Derek Carr, Erik McCoy attempt to downplay confrontation

After the game, both Derek Carr and Erik McCoy were quick to deny any emerging enmity. McCoy was the first to be asked about the situation. He responded:

"I don't think there is any distrust in the locker room. I love Derek Carr; Derek arr loves me. We hashed things out, and I take full responsibility for my actions. It's very unbecoming of me to lose my cool like that."

Carr said:

"The perception of it doesn't matter. We had a great week of texting each other, practice, laughing, having fun, and all that stuff, so me and Erin have no issue. In the moment, something happened. The reason doesn't matter. We were both right and wrong at the same time.

"That stuff happens, and you just make sure you always circle back, make it right, and we did that."

Coach Dennis Allen was also briefed about the situation. He said that it's all just part of the competition (via ESPN and The Athletic's Katherine Terrell):

"I don't think anybody gets too sensitive. Guys want to win. And that's really what this is all about. Look, we addressed it, as far as I'm concerned, It's water under the bridge. Let's move on."

Continuing, he said that players getting frustrated is commonplace and not just restricted to the New Orleans Saints:

"If you're ever in a highly competitive environment, and things aren't going the way that you want it to go, yeah, sometimes you get frustrated. You lash out a little bit. I'm glad that both of them have the balls to at least stand up & fight."

The Saints host the New York Giants next week.