Saints ease to win in Brees' return, Patriots and 49ers remain perfect

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 3 // 28 Oct 2019, 07:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Drew Brees

Drew Brees returned under center for the New Orleans Saints in his first game since undergoing thumb surgery and showed no signs of rust in a 31-9 NFL win over the Arizona Cardinals.

The veteran quarterback had not played since September 15, but in that span, New Orleans won all five games with backup Teddy Bridgewater as the starter.

The Saints, as well as Brees, are showing no signs of slowing down as they steamrolled the Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday to break Arizona's three-game winning streak — and move their own to six straight wins.

Brees finished 34-of-43 passing for 373 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Three TDs for QB1



Drew x Mike #SAINTS pic.twitter.com/P05zWElxrf — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 27, 2019

Meanwhile, Tom Brady and reigning Super Bowl champions the New England Patriots overcame a hungry Cleveland Browns team 27-13.

After leading by just a touchdown at the start of the third quarter, the Patriots broke away with the game to improve to 8-0 as one of the NFL's two undefeated teams.

The San Francisco 49ers (7-0) are the other team with a perfect record after easing past the Carolina Panthers 51-13 at Levi's Stadium.

The Philadelphia Eagles thumped the Buffalo Bills, 31-13, while the Los Angeles Rams came away with a big win of their own — a 24-10 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals — across the pond.

Advertisement

Injury report

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt left Sunday's game against the Oakland Raiders in the second quarter, and the star later revealed he will miss the remainder of the season. Cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. left the game with a concussion.

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold sprained his thumb during Sunday's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach Adam Gase told reporters after the game.

Two Cardinals left the game against the Saints. Running back Chase Edmonds (hamstring) and linebacker Cassius Marsh (concussion) both sustained injuries.

Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks sustained a concussion against the Bengals.

Seattle Seahawks center Justin Britt suffered a knee injury and coach Pete Carroll later told reporters, it "looks like an ACL" injury.

Denver Broncos right tackle Ja'Wuan James injured his knee against the Indianapolis Colts.

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky did not return after injuring his ankle.

Los Angeles Chargers tackle Russell Okung suffered a calf injury against the Chicago Bears.

Dede Westbrook exited the game versus the Jets. The Jaguars receiver sustained a neck/shoulder injury.

Eagles running back Miles Sanders did not return after hurting his shoulder against the Bills.

By the numbers

Russell Wilson joined Brees (2018) as the only players since the 1970 merger to throw 17-plus touchdowns and one or fewer interceptions over their first eight games of a season.

The Gardner Minshew era continues. He became the first Jaguars quarterback to throw for three touchdowns in a game in his rookie season. It is the first three-plus touchdown game for Jacksonville since Blake Bortles' outing against the Patriots in Week 2 of 2018.

Cooper Kupp had 220 total yards in the Rams' win over the Bengals in London, which is the most ever in an international NFL game.

Quotables

Joe Flacco was understandably frustrated after the Broncos' 15-13 loss to the Colts. It pushed Denver to 2-6 for the season. The quarterback voiced his opinion on the lowly start: "We're now a 2-6 football team and we're afraid to go for it in a two-minute drill. … I just felt like, what do we have to lose? Why can't we be aggressive in some of these situations."

It was another rough week for the Falcons, who dropped to 1-7 with the 27-20 loss to the Seahawks. Owner Arthur Blank addressed the grim situation: "I'm extraordinarily disappointed in the season. Nobody would have anticipated 1-7 and the lack of consistency. Today was a prime example of that, down 24-0. If we could just play the second half, we would have won the game; but it doesn't work that way. We'll take the next couple of weeks during this bye period of time and evaluate where we are."

Matthew Stafford does not know if his 3-3-1 Lions are a good team, an average team or a bad team: "I'll let you know at the end of the year. Right now we're a tough football team. I know that. We've got guys banged up all sorts of places. .. We're mentally tough."

Week 8 NFL scores

Teams on bye week

Cowboys, Ravens

Thursday's game

Vikings 19, Redskins 9

Sunday's games

Seahawks 27, Falcons 20

Eagles 31, Bills 13

Chargers 17, Bears 16

Lions 31, Giants 26

Titans 27, Buccaneers 23

Colts 15, Broncos 13

Rams 24, Bengals 10

Saints 31, Cardinals 9

Jaguars 29, Jets 15

49ers 51, Panther 13

Patriots 27, Browns 13

Texans 27, Raiders 24