×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Seahawks and Wagner agree to three-year extension

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    27 Jul 2019, 08:52 IST
wagner-bobby-07262019-getty-ftr.jpg
Bobby Wagner

The Seattle Seahawks have signed Bobby Wagner to a three-year contract extension, the NFL franchise announced on Friday.

Seahawks linebacker Wagner – a Super Bowl champion and five-time Pro Bowler – and his new deal is reportedly worth $54million.

Wagner is entering his eighth season, all spent with Seattle, after being selected as the 47th overall pick in the 2012 draft.

"I'm really excited to have this done, excited that I get to be a Seahawk for a long, long time. Like I've always said, I want to play my entire career here, and I feel like today is a step toward that," Wagner said.

"It feels amazing being here. I've watched people stay, I've watched people go, and to have the trust from the organization to continue to let me lead this team, lead the defense, it's a great feeling. I'm excited to get back to work."

The 29-year-old immediately had a starting role with the team and has been remarkably consistent and healthy playing 14 or more games in five of seven seasons with the Seahawks and all 16 during three of those years.

Wagner has been trending up since career years in 2016 (where he recorded 168 total tackles) and 2017 (when he finished with 97 solo tackles). 

This past season, Wagner tallied 138 total tackles, eight quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and one interception which he returned for a touchdown.

Advertisement

"He deserves to be the highest-paid linebacker. Ain't nobody better than him in the game and that's just the honest truth," Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson told reporters after practice on Friday.

Advertisement
NFL: Russell Wilson agrees to mega extension deal to become highest paid player
RELATED STORY
NFL News: Seahawks trade Frank Clark to Chiefs, acquire 29th overall pick in 2019 NFL Draft
RELATED STORY
Metcalf drafted by Seahawks at number 64 after fall from first round
RELATED STORY
2019 NFL Draft Round 4: Results and Draft Picks
RELATED STORY
3 Potential trade spots for Russell Wilson
RELATED STORY
Russell Wilson wants to be a 'Seahawk for life'
RELATED STORY
With Wilson recommitted to Seattle, the pressure is heavier on the Giants to find Eli Manning’s successor 
RELATED STORY
Exclusive: Blues Traveler's Brendan Hill on Seattle sports & his top accomplishments
RELATED STORY
Favre compares Mayfield and Mahomes to himself
RELATED STORY
2019 NFL Draft Round 2: Results and Draft Picks
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us