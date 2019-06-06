×
Djokovic, Nadal and Federer reach same major semis for first time in seven years

Omnisport
NEWS
News
575   //    06 Jun 2019, 21:36 IST
DjokovicNadalFederer - cropped
Novak Djokovic (L), Rafael Nadal (C) and Roger Federer (R)

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have reached the semi-finals of the same grand slam for the first time in seven years at the 2019 French Open.

World number one Djokovic overcame Alexander Zverev 7-5 6-2 6-2 on Thursday to book a last-four clash with Dominic Thiem, while Federer and Nadal will meet on the other side of the draw on Friday.

Not since playing at Roland Garros in 2012 have Djokovic, Nadal and Federer simultaneously made runs to the semi-finals.

This year's French Open also represents the first time that the top four in the rankings have reached the penultimate round since the 2012 Australian Open, when Djokovic (1), Nadal (2), Federer (3) and Andy Murray (4) starred at Melbourne Park.

The packed men's draw at Roland Garros this week is at complete odds with the women's side, where none of the remaining players have ever won a major. Ashleigh Barty (8) is the highest seed left in the women's singles.

