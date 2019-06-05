×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

French Open diary: Rain doesn't dampen delight at Nadal-Federer showdown

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    05 Jun 2019, 02:14 IST
FedererNadal - cropped
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will meet in the French Open semi-finals

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer did not disappoint fans at the French Open as they won their quarter-final meetings on Tuesday.

The two icons of the modern era will battle it out for a place in the men's singles final on Friday, while Johanna Konta and Marketa Vondrousova will meet 24 hours earlier after their straight-sets triumphs over Sloane Stephens and Petra Martic respectively.

Omnisport's man on the ground, Tom Webber, was at Roland Garros for all the action and provides another update from his daily diary.

 

PREPARATION IS KEY

Get to the grounds early enough and you could get a chance to watch your favourite superstar, a legend from past years or a future prodigy having a hit on one of the outside courts.

However, it's not just players that put in the work during the morning hours.

The ballkids were out warming up en masse on Tuesday and, with the way they sprint across the clay and roll powerful passes along the floor to one another, it's unsurprising they take their preparation seriously.

That and the fact a Roland Garros employee tells them to!

Advertisement

 

WHEN IT RAINS, IT POURS

Omnisport's reporter made a dash for the media centre after hearing a roll of thunder while sat on the roofless Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

The rain mostly held off until that journey was complete, but then the heavens opened.

Fortunately the downpour did not last too long and the players were able to return after just over an hour, with Federer and Nadal quickly wrapping up their matches.

 

YOU CAN PLAY ON CHATRIER (SORT OF)

If getting caught in the rain puts you off playing tennis, maybe having a go in virtual reality is for you.

A booth outside Court Philippe-Chatrier offers an opportunity to experience taking on a friend on Roland Garros' main stage.

WAWRINKA ON GOOD FORM

Not only did he impress on the court in his defeat against Federer, Wawrinka drew plenty of laughs as he fronted the media in good spirits.

When one reporter suggested he had a "year off" following his two knee surgeries in August 2017, the Swiss responded lightheartedly.

"Trust me, you don't rest when you are injured. You don't go on holiday by the beach and enjoy some caipirinha. You don't do that," laughed Wawrinka.

When the amount of times he has played Federer - the 37-year-old having taken a 23-3 record in their head to head - was then mentioned, he joked it was "too many times".

Wawrinka intends to watch Federer take on Nadal if he gets the chance. His thoughts on the outcome?

"I cannot see the future, my friend," he said, to chuckles across the interview room.

Advertisement
Federer-Wawrinka and Nadal-Nishikori delayed by rain at French Open
RELATED STORY
French Open diary: A towel thief and a Hurricane in Paris
RELATED STORY
French Open 2019: When and where to watch Benoit Paire third round clash, preview, details
RELATED STORY
 French Open: Federer revels in no expectations at the French Open
RELATED STORY
Nadal thrashes Nishikori to set up Federer showdown
RELATED STORY
French Open 2019: Azarenka edges Ostapenko in a tough opening round
RELATED STORY
French Open 2019, Del Potro vs Khachanov 4th round: Where to watch, live stream details, TV schedule and more 
RELATED STORY
French Open 2019: Roger Federer's expected route to the title
RELATED STORY
French Open 2019: Benoit Paire vs Kei Nishikori fourth round- Where to watch, live stream details, TV schedule and more 
RELATED STORY
French Open 2019: Roger Federer vs Stan Wawrinka quarter-finals - Where to watch, Live Stream Details, TV Schedule and more
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us