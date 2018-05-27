Kozlova ends Ostapenko's Roland Garros reign on day one

Jelena Ostapenko's Roland Garros reign was brought to a shock end on day one, Kateryna Kozlova winning 7-5 6-3.

Unseeded outsider Kateryna Kozlova knocked defending champion Jelena Ostapenko out of the French Open with a shock straight-sets victory on day one.

Ostapenko came from nowhere to win not only her first grand slam title, but a maiden tour-level triumph at Roland Garros last year.

The 20-year-old Latvian experienced very different emotions in Paris on Sunday, losing 7-5 6-3 to the unheralded Kozlova.

An out-of-sorts Ostapenko made 48 unforced errors, 13 double faults and was broken seven times by the world number 66 from Ukraine, who had never previously beaten a top-30 opponent.

Fifth seed Ostapenko has now lost all three encounters with Kozlova and is the first defending champion to lose in the opening round in Paris for 13 years.

Ostapenko's bold, aggressive approach worked a treat 12 months ago, but Kozlova capitalised on an erratic display from the world number five on Philippe-Chatrier Court - where she stunned Simona Halep in the final last year.

Kozlova claimed an early break to lead 2-1 and although she also struggled on serve, the underdog continued to put pressure on Ostapenko, who wilted in the sun.

Four games in a row went against the serve and it was Kozlova who edged the first set with a solid hold.

Ostapenko appeared to be turning the tide when she opened up a 2-0 lead in the second, but Kozlova was in no mood to go the distance.

Kozlova secured four breaks in a row as Ostapenko continued to toil, crashing out in an hour and 34 minutes.

Next up for Kozlova is a meeting with Victoria Azarenka or Katerina Siniakova.