Andy Murray shares glimpse of practice session, expresses optimism over his 'old serve coming back'

Andy Murray recently shared a video of himself serving during a practice session, stating that his old serve was coming back.

Murray has won three Grand Slam titles in his career and is a former World No. 1. Currently ranked No. 44 in the world, the 36-year-old has won 46 ATP titles, including the 2016 Nitto ATP Finals and 14 Masters 1000s. He has also won two Olympic gold medals (2012, 2016).

The Brit has struggled ever since undergoing two hip surgeries in the late 2010s but has been working hard to regain his form. However, things haven't gone well for Murray of late, as he has had just one victory in his last six tournaments.

Murray is currently preparing for the Open Sud de France, an indoor hardcourt tournament, where he will play against Benoit Paire in the first round.

The former World No. 1 shared a story on Instagram, where he can be seen practicing his serve.

"My old serve is coming back," he captioned the post.

Andy Murray's Instagram story

The two-time Wimbledon Champion has found the going hard so far this season. He was defeated by Grigor Dimitrov in the first round of the Brisbane International and lost in straight sets against Tomas Etcheverry in the first round of the Australian Open.

"If I was in a situation like I was at the end of last year, then I probably wouldn't go again" - Andy Murray on potential retirement

Andy Murray exited the 2024 Australian Open in the first round

Andy Murray has stated that he could retire at the end of the season if his form doesn't improve

"If I was in a situation like I was at the end of last year, then I probably wouldn't go again, but then if physically I'm doing well and my results are good and I'm playing well, then that's enjoyable and I could see myself still playing. We'll see how the year goes, see how the body holds up. If things are going well, I'd love to keep going. But if they're not, and I'm not enjoying it, it could be the last year, yes," Murray told the BBC.

Following his exit at the Australian Open earlier this month, Murray hinted that it could be his last time at the Melbourne Major.

“Definitely a possibility, yeah, it’s a definite possibility that will be the last time I play here," he said at a press conference.

“I have an idea of when I would probably like to finish playing, so much of that depends on how you’re playing. The timeframe for that narrows when you play and have results like today," he added.