Karolina Muchova has stated her admiration for American singer and songwriter Beyonce Knowles.

Following her seventh studio album Renaissance, Beyonce began a Renaissance World Tour on May 10. The nine-part concert tour began in Stockholm (Sweden) and has since passed through Brussels (Belgium), Edinburgh (Scotland), Paris (France), and London (England) before concluding in Charlotte (USA) on August 9.

The Renaissance was one of the most watched events across the globe as it was Beyonce's first solo tour since her Formation World Tour in 2016.

At a press conference on the sidelines of the 2023 US Open, Muchova was asked about her experience of attending Beyonce's concert with American tennis star Taylor Townsend. The Czech player said that she had fun at the event and stated her admiration for the 41-year-old's voice.

"I think all the concert was, Beyonce, when she walks she just has that confidence. It was a nice show and we danced a little bit and enjoyed it a lot. I don't really have a favorite song. We basically went for any that she was singing. She has unbelievable voice, so it was really nice time there," she said.

Muchova also revealed that she met Townsend at the concert and stated that the two get along very well.

"Yeah, we met there. Taylor is the one I always chitchat a little bit in the locker. She's very nice girl also. Yeah, we talk just fine. Again, she has a great game. She's funny. So we talk here and there, and yeah, that's probably what I would say," she added.

Karolina Muchova beats Taylor Townsend, moves to 2023 US Open 4R

Karolina Muchova in action at the 2023 US Open.

Karolina Muchova put her friendship with Taylor Townsend and defeated her at the 2023 US Open.

On Friday, September 1, Muchova took on Townsend in a third-round clash in New York. She came through the one-hour and 54-minute contest with a 7-6(0), 6-3 win to continue her run at the season's final Grand Slam.

After the win, Muchova stated that she expected the match to be tricky and stated her satisfaction with the result.

"The match was kind of what I expected. Tricky one. Taylor, I think, played really, really great from the start. The first set was very tough, very close. I'm glad I refocused very well for the tiebreak, and I think I played well there. Yeah, as well I felt start of the second set it was a little bit more in my hands. Yeah, I'm glad I won again in two sets," she expressed.

Muchova, who is playing her first Major as a top-10 player, will next face World No. 53 Wang Xinyu, who beat Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in her third-round clash.