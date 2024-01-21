"Even when she doesn't want to, Iga Swiatek breaks records" - Fans react to Pole securing earliest loss for top seed in modern Australian Open history

Tennis fans shared hilarious reactions to Iga Swiatek breaking a record, albeit an unenviable one, after her loss to Linda Noskova in the third round of the 2024 Australian Open.

Swiatek, who was on the hunt for her maiden Australian Open title, failed to reach the second week of the Major. The Pole appeared to be far from her clinical best in Melbourne, narrowly avoiding a second-round defeat to Danielle Collins.

The World No. 1 squared off against Linda Noskova for a place in the fourth round. Despite securing the opening set 6-3, Swiatek struggled to compete once the 19-year-old raised her level. In a shocking turn of events, Noskova pulled off a stunning upset, defeating the Pole 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in two hours and 20 minutes.

Iga Swiatek's loss resulted in her registering an unfortunate record. It marked the earliest defeat by a top seed at the Australian Open since 1979 and the first instance, since the tournament became a 128-player draw in 1988, that the No. 1 seed did not reach the fourth round of the Major.

Tennis fans poked fun at the World No. 1 for continuing to break records, even in defeat.

"Even when she doesn't want to, Iga breaks records. Icon," a fan commented.

"Losing and still breaks records iconic," another fan chimed in.

Meanwhile, one fan suggested that the long-standing record only being broken now undermined the credibility of claims that the WTA was inconsistent.

"Oh! I thought WTA was famously inconsistent...," the fan posted.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Iga Swiatek on Australian Open exit: "I wish I could have played a little bit better"

Iga Swiatek

Following her exit from the 2024 Australian Open, Iga Swiatek disclosed that Linda Noskova securing the break in the second set was the turning point of the match. Despite the loss, the Pole maintained that she had no regrets, emphasizing that she had given her best effort.

"I felt like I had everything under control until she broke me in the second set. (From there) she was kind of proactive. I wanted to do that as well later in the next games. Sometimes I was rushing it. Technically it didn't work. But I know I did everything I could. I have kind of no regrets," Iga Swiatek said in her post-match press conference.

However, the World No. 1 conceded that she would have liked to deliver a better performance at the Melbourne Slam.

"For sure I wish I could have played a little bit better in this tournament," she added.

Following her win over Iga Swiatek, Linda Noskova will lock horns with Elina Svitolina in the fourth round of the Australian Open on Monday, January 22.