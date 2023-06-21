"Great project" - Dominic Thiem and Andrey Rublev commend the ATP for launching app to track players' carbon footprint

Andrey Rublev and Dominic Thiem expressed their appreciation for the Association of Tennis Players (ATP) introducing an app called Carbon Tracker which will allow players to monitor and reduce their travel emissions while on tour.

ATP and Infosys have joined forces to usher in a new era of sustainability in the world of tennis with the launch of the revolutionary app. The app aims to inspire players to adopt greener travel practices while on tour, and its long-term goal is to promote sustainability throughout the sport.

The app boasts a comprehensive dashboard that provides players with a holistic view of their emissions over multiple seasons, allowing for a deeper understanding and analysis of their travel choices.

Additionally, the app offers a wealth of resources and quizzes designed to educate players on sustainable practices and environmental advocacy.

Dominic Thiem, Andrey Rublev, Cameron Norrie, and Emil Ruusuvuori have joined forces, pledging to track and mitigate 100% of their tournament travel emissions by 2023.

The ATP's official page took to social media to share the promotional video, which featured the four players endorsing the launch of their new app and highlighting its practicality.

"Tennis is a global sport. Where we compete for titles all year round. Which means flights all season long, all over the world. It’s part of what we do. But we're also part of a planet-conscious sport and we have a role to play here," they wrote.

"With ATP’s brand new Carbon Tracker app, we're tracking our miles. We’re tracking our impact, and we’re supporting climate projects around the world. This is just the first leg towards more sustainable travel on tour and protecting all the amazing places we play."

Thiem and Rublev also re-shared ATP's video on their Instagram stories.

"Great project, great job @atptour," Thiem captioned his Instagram story.

"Carbon tracker @infosys @atptour," Rublev wrote.

Andrey Rublev and Dominic Thiem's Instagram stories

Andrey Rublev will take on Yannick Hanfmann in the Round of 16 at Halle Open 2023

Andrey Rublev at the 2023 French Open

Andrey Rublev will take on wildcard Yannick Hanfmann in the second round of the Halle Open 2023. Rublev defeated Yibing Wu of China 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-2 in the first round. Meanwhile, Hanfmann overcame qualifier Louis Wessels 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to secure his spot in the second round.

The Russian came to Halle following a Round of 32 loss at the French Open to Lorenzo Sonego. Their encounter concluded with the Rublev losing 7-5, 6-0, 3-6, 6-7 (5), 3-6.

Rublev and Yannick Hanfmann have faced each other twice, with each player claiming one victory. Their first encounter took place at the Australian Open in 2021, where Rublev emerged victorious with a score of 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.

However, Hanfmann managed to turn the tables in their second face-off at the 2023 Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome, securing a win with a scoreline of 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-3.

