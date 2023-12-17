Latvian tennis star Jelena Ostapenko recently said that she thrives against the best opponents, which keeps her motivated to play the game.

The former Roland Garros champion's career took a downward spiral after her triumph at Paris in 2017, but she has regained lost form in 2023. Ostapenko won the Birmingham Open during the year and reached the quarterfinals of Australian and US Open Championships.

Speaking to Latvian Public Media about her playing style and attitude on the Tour, the 26-year-old said that her ability to perform exceptionally against the best players set her apart.

"If there's one thing that characterizes me, it's that I thrive against the best players in the world," Ostapenko said.

Ostapenko has been particulary dominant against the top-ranked Swiatek ever since they competed against each other in 2019.

"Whenever I face Iga I try to be even more aggressive so that she can't execute her usual game plan. With Iga I always leave extra motivated knowing that I have nothing to lose," she said.

The Latvian attributes her success against the Pole to her aggressive baseline game.

"I think that, mentally, it is very difficult for her to face me because I have a style of play that makes her very uncomfortable," she added.

The Latvian, however, acknowledged that she faces difficulties in playing against the current US Open Champion Coco Gauff.

"She is a good player, still young. She plays much differently than Swiatek," Ostapenko said about Gauff.

The American's strong serve, her agility, athleticism and all-court coverage has made her a tough opponent for Ostapenko, who is a baseliner with heavy groundstrokes dominating her game.

"She hasa good serve, plays well from the left, but whenthe score is equal, she goes more to the defense. Therefore, maybe against him it is a bit more difficult. She runs very, very fast. Balls that many girls might not hit, she will hit, and sometimes they are very uncomfortable," Jelena Ostapenko added.

Jelena Ostapenko has never lost a match against Iga Swiatek

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek has never beaten Ostapenko in their meetings on the WTA Tour so far. The Latvian had a 3-0 record against Swiatek before their fourth round clash at the US Open this year. She extended her wins to four in a row against the Pole.

Jelena Ostapenko reacts after her win over Iga Swiatek at the US Open 2023

The duo first squared off at the Birmingham Open in 2019. The Latvian won the duel in straight sets, even bagelleing the Pole in the first set. They faced off again at Indian Wells in 2021, which Ostapenko again won comfortably in straight sets. The last two encounters have, however, been close affairs with Swiatek managing to stretch the Latvian to three sets--at Dubai in 2022 and US Open in 2023.

In contrast, the Jelena Ostapenko has won only one of her three matches against Gauff. Her sole win came at the Australian Open last year, which Ostapenko won in straight sets.