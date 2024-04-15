Tennis fans on the internet recently poked fun at Stefanos Tsitsipas' amusing remark that he made shortly after winning the Monte-Carlo Masters 2024.

Tsitsipas thumped Casper Ruud 6-1, 6-4 in the title clash at Monte-Carlo Country Club on Sunday, April 14. He did it in an hour and 38 minutes on the back of four break points and 23 winners.

This was notably the Greek's third Monte-Carlo triumph. He had won the ATP Masters 1000 title twice already in 2021 and 2022. After the win, he took a sly dig at his colleagues for arguing with the chair umpire on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

"Watching tennis players argue with the umpire is like watching me try to convince my GPS I know a shortcut," Tsitsipas wrote.

At this, a tennis fan urged Tsitsipas' girlfriend Paula Badosa to stop him from using his smartphone.

"Paula [Badosa], for the love of god, take away his [Stefanos Tsitsipas'] phone privileges," the fan wrote.

Unimpressed with the champion's actions, another fan wrote:

"Mate you just won a Masters 1000 title, what is this?!"

Here are a few more reactions from X:

"I'll use this against you someday," a fan said.

"Paula, take away his phone ffs, you just won Masters 1000 blud," a fan commented.

"someone take away his Twitter access I’m so serious," a fan wrote.

A fan asked, "You don’t have nothing better to do TODAY???????

Another fan asked, "Are these things automated?"

Stefanos Tsitsipas entertains fans on X with silly jokes and random observations

Stefanos Tsitsipas takes a selfie on his smartphone.

Stefanos Tsitsipas has used his X handle to post silly jokes and random observations in the last couple of weeks. He recently cracked a joke on former World No. 1 and US Open champion Andy Roddick's serving speed, writing:

"Andy Roddick's serve was so fast, it once got a speeding ticket."

In a tweet on Tuesday, March 26, Tsitsipas shared a hilarious pizza observation.

"We put round pizza in a square box and eat it in triangles," he wrote.

A few hours after receiving a walkover against Serbia's Laslo Djere in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters 2024, the Greek updated his followers about his mental state, writing:

"Today's mood: using the escalator not because I’m lazy, but because I appreciate mechanical engineering."

Even though Stefanos Tsitsipas has been casual on social media over the past few days, his on-court business saw him prevail over some of the toughest opponents at Monte-Carlo Country Club.

After overcoming Djere, Tsitsipas overcame the likes of Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Alexander Zverev, Karen Khachanov, and Jannik Sinner.