WATCH: Stefanos Tsitsipas serenades girlfriend Paula Badosa with his version of Bohemian Rhapsody after couple snacks on "too many churros"

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa have been making the most of their time in Miami despite crashing out of the 2024 Miami Open.

Badosa kicked off her Miami Open campaign against Simona Halep who was playing her first match since her doping ban was lifted. The Spaniard scored a 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 comeback victory against the Romanian to set up a second-round clash with her friend, Aryna Sabalenka. Here, the Belarusian halted Paula Badosa’s run with a 6-4, 6-3 win.

Meanwhile, Stefanos Tsitsipas bowed out of the Miami Open singles in his opening match against Denis Shapovalov. In doubles, partnering Thanasi Kokkinakis, the Greek suffered second-round defeat to Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram.

Despite their respective setbacks, the couple seemed to be in good spirits as they treated themselves to a churros night.

"We are not in Sevilla yet, but we found a similar place in Miami. Isn’t it great? Back to Churrolandia!" Stefanos Tsitsipas said, referring to their churros date during the 2023 BKJ Cup.

Tsitsipas then serenaded Badosa by composing a song to the tunes of “Bohemian Rhapsody” by British rock band Queen.

"Paula, ooh. I just wanna make, I just wanna make a song with you, with you, with you. Please Paula give it to me," he hilariously belted out.

"Mood after too many churros…" the former World No. 3 wrote.

Stefanos Tsitsipas on Paula Badosa's injury struggles: "It has been a tricky time for both of us"

Badosa and Tsitsipas pictured at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells

Both Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa have dealt with several on-court setbacks in recent months. The Greek has won just 11 matches so far in 2024, alongside six losses. He has battled a few injuries over the past year.

Similarly, Paula Badosa has been out of action for the most part of the last 16 months, mainly due to a persistent back injury. The former World No. 2 has notched up just five wins against six defeats.

Speaking about how the injury woes have affected the couple, Tsitsipas said:

"It does create a difficult time for not just Paula but me, as well, having to be there and keep pushing her to kind of get well and jump back on the court. She's kind of been in and out," he said in his press conference in Indian Wells.

"The most frustrating part about all of this is that she did play a few matches, and then she didn't feel that well again, so it has been a tricky time for both of us," he added.

Stefanos Tsitsipas is now expected to resume his campaign at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters (April 6-14), where he is the two-time champion (2021, 2022). Paula Badosa, meanwhile, appears on the WTA 500 Charleston Open entry list (April 1-7).