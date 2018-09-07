Roof closed for US Open semis as storms threaten Flushing Meadows

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 111 // 07 Sep 2018, 02:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Serena Williams at the US Open

Weather conditions were again set to affect the US Open ahead of the women's semi-finals on Thursday, with the Arthur Ashe Stadium roof closed for the duration of the evening session.

Players have suffered at Flushing Meadows this week in searing heat, with Novak Djokovic leading the complaints as he called for a solution to the issues after beating John Millman in the last eight.

But a different problem was on the horizon ahead of play in New York on Thursday as severe thunderstorms and strong winds were forecast in the area, prompting a decision to close the roof.

A statement from the United States Tennis Association read: "The current weather forecast indicates that severe thunderstorms with strong, gusting winds are approaching the area, and that we will face the threat of this severe weather throughout the evening.

#USOpen Statement on Preemptive Roof Closure pic.twitter.com/OO3XiCkbBG — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 6, 2018

"Due to this forecast, the roof over Arthur Ashe Stadium will be closed in advance of tonight's two women's singles semi-final matches. The roof will remain closed for the duration of the evening session."

Serena Williams faces Anastasija Sevastova in the first semi-final, with Madison Keys up against Naomi Osaka in the second.