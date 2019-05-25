×
Teenager Yastremska stands between Garcia and Strasbourg success

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    25 May 2019, 03:18 IST
Dayana Yastremska
World number 42 Dayana Yastremska

Teenager Dayana Yastremska surprised herself by beating Aryna Sabalenka to ensure she will face Caroline Garcia in the Internationaux de Strasbourg final.

Yastremska claimed a first title of the year in Hua Hin three months ago and could head into the French Open on the back of another after a 6-4 6-4 defeat of second seed Sabalenka.

The 19-year-old from Ukraine struck 36 winners and did not face a break point in the second set as she claimed the scalp of the heavy-hitting world number 11 on Friday.

"I didn't really expect to be in the final, because I had a tough period before. I was doing the work, I was trusting in myself, took a little bit of confidence, and I'm ready to compete," said the 42-ranked Yastremska. 

Garcia also advanced in straight sets, winning an all-French semi-final against Chloe Paquet 6-3 6-4.

Fourth seed Garcia, the champion in Strasbourg three years ago, claimed a break in each set to stay in the hunt to regain the title. 

There will be a first-time WTA singles champion at the Nuremberg Cup after Tamara Zidansek and Yulia Putintseva came through their semi-finals.

The unseeded Zidansek overcame Katerina Siniakova 7-6 (7-4) 6-2, while top seed Putintseva saw off Sorana Cirstea 6-4 7-5.

