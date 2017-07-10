Wimbledon 2017: What we learned from Week 1- Federer rules, Djokovic returns

Here's all we've learned from Week 1 at Wimbledon

@anumccartney by Anuradha Santhanam Top 5 / Top 10 10 Jul 2017, 16:40 IST

Manic Monday is well and truly underway and all top seeds have returned to court after a long break as we get closer to seeing who will win the title at Wimbledon. With the absence of the most decorated women’s player here – Serena Williams, things have been shaken up quite a bit for the women, while the utter and complete return of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal has put paid, almost, to any new hopeful looking to make inroads at Wimbledon – or even perhaps the reigning champion, Andy Murray.

Here’s what you should know going into week 2:

WTA draw open and exciting

Former World No. 1 Svetlana Kuznetova is in the Wimbledon QF for the first time in a decade

Many had believed the absence of former World No. 1 Serena Williams – a six-time champion at Wimbledon, currently nearing the end of her pregnancy – would seriously hamper the WTA draw. While it is difficult for most players to replicate the firepower Williams has brought to the court, the WTA draw has not been lackluster in terms of performances. 2016 runner-up Angelique Kerber makes it to week 2, and she plays 2016 French Open champion Garbine Muguruza next.

That is a particularly good showing from the World No. 1, especially considering her poor showing this year. Last month, Kerber became the first top seed to exit a Grand Slam in the first round in the Open Era. But now she has progressed quietly to Round 4, and joining her are three other Wimbledon finalists – Garbine Muguruza, who will play her in Round 4, former World No. 1 Svetlana Kuznetsova, and the only remaining player in the women’s draw who has won the tournament before – a staggering five times - Venus Williams, considered one of the greatest all-time players of the game.

Caroline Wozniacki and Simona Halep, the latter of whom is a contender for No. 1, are also in hot pursuit and all into Round 4.

Williams’ absence has deprived fans, perhaps, of the most powerful hitting it has ever seen, but players have mounted quite the match. Barring three players, everyone into Round 4 is seeded – and of those three unseeded players, one is former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka.

Magdalena Ribarykova – who ousted tournament favourite Karolina Pliskova in Round 2 – has been a revelation here, as has World No. 88 Petra Martic – whom she now faces. A number of fan favourites are now in an open battle for the title and potential results are too close to call – giving us quite the contest in the WTA draw.

World No. 1 Angelique Kerber, the runner-up last year, has now been ousted by former finalist Garbine Muguruza – and now the German stands too to lose her No. 1 ranking once WImbledon is over. Talk about opening up things.