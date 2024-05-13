Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | May 13, 2024

The Dallas Stars take on the Colorado Avalanche in Game 4 of Round 2 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. The Stars started off on the wrong foot as they lost Game 1 at the hands of the Avalanche. Following that, the Stars have won back-to-back games to turn the series around and take a 2-1 lead.

The Colorado Avalanche got past the Winnipeg Jets in round one but have found difficulty dealing with the Stars so far. The Avalanche have already eliminated a team that finished above them in round one as they look to eliminate the Central Division league leaders in round two.

Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche: Game info

Date: Tuesday, May 13, 2024

Tuesday, May 13, 2024 Time: 9 PM EDT

9 PM EDT Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado TV Broadcast : ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO Live Streaming US: ESPN+, Hulu, TNT

ESPN+, Hulu, TNT Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Sportsnet App, TVA App Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Dallas Stars game preview

Since defeating the Vegas Golden Knights in round one, the Stars have been prolific in front of the goal, scoring 12 goals across the first three round two games. The Stars will be hoping to extend their lead in Game 4.

Dallas Stars key players and injuries

The Stars will go into game three without Jani Hakanpaa and Jerad Rosburg, as they are sidelined with injuries.

Miro Heiskanen has been the key to all of the Stars' attacks in knockout games. The defenseman has provided nine points so far in the knockout stages.

Colorado Avalanche game preview

The Avalanche will be disappointed with the way they let the 1-0 lead slip away. The side will be hoping to use their home-ice advantage to get back on level terms with the Stars. The Avalanche have been lackluster in front of the goal as they look to improve it heading into Game 4.

Colorado Avalanche key players and injuries

The Avalanche miss out on Jonathan Drouin, Logan O'Connor, Oskar Olausson and Gabriel Landeskog due to injury concerns.

Cale Makar, Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen have all been at the center of the Avalanche's attacks, with all three contributing 12 points each so far in the knockout stages.