P.K. Subban delivers his verdict on Bruins' Jeremy Swayman's performances in Maple Leafs series

In a recent episode of "The Pat McAfee Show," former NHL star P.K. Subban spoke about his inspiration from the exploits of Jeremy Swayman of the Boston Bruins, who was outstanding against the Toronto Maple Leafs in their playoff series.

Subban, known for his candid analysis, praised Jeremy Swayman's goaltending, acknowledging that he hadn't given Swayman enough credit previously.

"Swayman, I have not given him enough credit. Swayman is playing out of his mind right now," Subban said.

Subban noted how Boston's power play dominance had made Toronto's power play appear inferior during the series. He said:

"If he continues to do that, I mean, sky's the limit for that team because we know they can play defense. Their power plays clicking like crazy. They made Toronto's power play look like a junior B power play this series so far."

Jeremy Swayman's recent statistics indeed support Subban's assessment. In Game 4, Swayman saved 24 of 25 shots, which was a huge contributor to the Bruins' 3-1 win. This win was the third in a row for Swayman in the playoffs, which shows he can withstand the strain. He has allowed only four goals on 91 shots across his three playoff starts, thus being the Bruins' favorite starter.

"So Boston's got all the intangibles, and they can get that consistent goaltending. And by the way, Swayman falters, it's Ullmark going back in there. So Boston's looking great right now," Subban added.

The 25-year-old goalie's consistency and reliability have not gone unnoticed. It's anticipated that he will once again guard the net for the Bruins in Game 5. With the chance of knocking out Toronto being on the line, Swayman's performance will be of the utmost importance in deciding the fate of this series.

Expand Tweet

Jeremy Swayman and Bruins will aim to close the series in Game 5

Brad Marchand set a Boston playoff goals record with his 56th, leading the Bruins to a 3-1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 4. James van Riemsdyk and David Pastrnak also scored. Auston Matthews sat out due to illness, while Mitch Marner scored for Toronto. Boston aims to close the series in Game 5.

As the playoff intensity heightens and teams battle for advancement, Jeremy Swayman's standout performances could give the Boston Bruins the opportunity to claim the Stanley Cup once more.