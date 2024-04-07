"While the cat's away, the mice will play": Former NHL player highlights Arber Xhekaj's presence in the team after Leafs vs. Canadiens

Toronto Maple Leafs winger Ryan Reaves went all out against the Montreal Canadiens in Saturday night's game, prompting discussion about defenseman Arber Xhekaj's importance within the Canadiens lineup. Xhekaj was ruled out of the matchup due to an upper-body injury.

Reaves' fearless play and Xhekaj's impact when playing were pointed out by former NHL enforcer Georges Laraque. Known for his formidable presence on the ice during his playing days, Laraque took to X to relay his thoughts about Xhekaj's role after the Leafs vs. Canadiens game.

"For those who were wondering the importance of Xhekaj in the lineup, I hope you understand after yesterday's game against Toronto," Laraque wrote.

Laraque's post hinted at Arber Xhekaj's ability to influence the game physically and to stop Reaves' defensive play. He also added:

"Go watch the previous match between the 2 teams when Xhekaj played, Reaves was invisible, and yesterday he was driving everyone crazy! While the cat's away the mice will play!!!"

The game in question saw Ryan Reaves of the Maple Leafs make a noticeable impact, driving the Canadiens' players "crazy," as Laraque described. Reaves' aggressive playstyle and confrontations with the Canadiens players, including Michael Pezzetta, helped the Leafs in their 4-2 win.

Reaves' altercation with Pezzetta near the Canadiens' bench quickly resulted in a heated exchange of fists. The winger is popular for his aggressive punching style, and that's exactly what he delivered.

It was Reaves who gained the upper hand and landed several punches, eventually taking Pezzetta down on the ice. The altercation even continued to the penalty box as some words were exchanged between the two.

Arber Xhekaj and Ryan Reaves fight earlier this season

If you have been actively watching the NHL this season, one notable moment Laraque referred to was a previous encounter between Arber Xhekaj and Ryan Reaves. In the Oct. 11 fight, Xhekaj and Reaves engaged in a fierce battle.

In that game, Xhekaj took matters into his own hands and stood up for his teammates when Reaves was giving check after check. The fight ended with Xhekaj dropping Reaves to the ice, he had clearly humbled Reaves that night.

Laraque's comments on Xhekaj's impact point to the D-man strategy intertwining to shape game outcomes. Xhekaj's impact on the Canadiens' defense is visible when comparing the two games. On Saturday, Reaves had no one to stop him in his hulking presence. When Xhekaj was in the lineup, Reaves tried to do something similar but faced a tough response.

Arber Xhekaj has accumulated impressive stats for the season, including 81 penalty minutes, 125 hits and 49 blocked shots in 44 games. These numbers show Xhekaj's role as a physical force on the ice, capable of disrupting opponents and providing defensive stability.