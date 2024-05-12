NHL Rumors: Insider hints a potential president candidate for team Utah

Hockey insider Frank Seravalli recently shared his insights on a potential candidate for the president of the newly formed team Utah.

Seravalli suggested Wasserman Media Group LLC agent Chris Armstrong could join the Utah organization in a senior management role, possibly as the team's president.

Seravalli noted Armstrong attended Game 2 of the playoff series in Vancouver alongside Utah general manager Bill Armstrong. While the two share the same last name, it is unclear if they are related.

"Sounds like Utah is beginning to fill out its front office," Seravalli's tweeted on X. "Is there room for another Armstrong? Hearing rumblings that Wasserman agent Chris Armstrong could join Utah in a senior management role. (President?) Armstrong attended Game 2 in Vancouver with Utah GM Bill Armstrong."

In a follow-up tweet, Seravalli provided more details about Chris Armstrong's background and ties to the hockey world.

"Chris Armstrong has ties to the hockey world," Seravalli tweeted. "He most recently represented Kyle Dubas in negotiations with the Leafs. He has advised and assisted owner Ryan Smith throughout purchase process and since."

"Chris Armstrong is a heavy hitter in the golf world, representing Tony Finau and others. Finau, of course, is from Salt Lake City, Utah."

Chris Armstrong was recognized as one of the "5 to Watch" in the sports industry by George Brown College and the Globe and Mail in 2013.

In 2009, he was the youngest individual in the National Post's list of Top 25 Most Influential People in Canadian Golf.

Armstrong graduated from the Brock University Sports Management Program in 2005. He has since helped expand Wasserman Media Group's presence in the sports and entertainment industry.

Utah's new NHL team: 20 name options to choose from

In a survey sent out by Smith Entertainment Group, the team's ownership, fans were presented with 20 potential names to vote on for the franchise's new name.

Owner Ryan Smith confirmed the team's name will start with "Utah" and that the inaugural season jerseys will feature the state's name. However, the official name, logo and colors will be unveiled for the 2025-26 season, following the work of branding company Doubleday & Cartwright.

The 20 name options presented to fans are:

Utah Frost Utah Ice Utah Powder Utah Mountaineers Utah Freeze Utah Mammoth Utah Black Diamonds Utah Blast Utah Caribou Utah Blizzard Utah Swarm Utah Hive Utah Outlaws Utah Yeti Utah Squall Utah Fury Utah Glaciers Utah Canyons Utah Venom Utah HC (Hockey Club)

As fans eagerly await the survey results, Utah's new NHL team is ready to make an impact in professional hockey.