"WHAT WE DO": Angel Reese hyped as multiple LSU batchmates ft. Caleb Williams get picked in 1st round of NFL Draft

Louisiana State University (LSU) alumna and WNBA-bound Angel Reese shared her excitement on X (formerly Twitter) as three Tigers were chosen in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday.

LSU players Jayden Daniels, Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. were selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

This prompted Reese to post:

“3 LSU GUYS FIRST ROUND!!! EVER YEAR THIS WHAT WE DO!! CONGRATS GUYS!!!! 💛💜🥳”

The Washington Commanders addressed their long-standing quarterback issue by selecting LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels with the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

During his five college seasons, including his final two at LSU, Daniels accumulated 12,749 passing yards, 3,307 rushing yards, 89 passing touchdowns and 34 rushing touchdowns. He completed 66.3% of his passes.

LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers became just the second wide receiver from the school to be selected in the top 10 after getting picked sixth overall by the New York Giants. Nabers, who played three seasons at LSU, amassed 3,003 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns on 189 receptions.

Nabers and Daniels made history as the first quarterback-receiver duo from LSU to be selected in the top 10 of the same NFL Draft.

With the 23rd overall pick, the Jacksonville Jaguars chose LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., who played three seasons at LSU and tallied 1,897 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns on 127 receptions.

Looking at iconic LSU basketball players ft. Angel Reese

Angel Reese has emerged as one of women's basketball's biggest stars following her collegiate career at LSU. During her final season with the team, she averaged 18.6 points, 13.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

LSU boasts nine active NBA players, including Ben Simmons, Tari Eason, Skylar Mays, Duop Reath, Garrett Temple, Cam Thomas, Trendon Watford and the most recent NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award winner, Naz Reid.

The university has also produced basketball legends such as Shaquille O'Neal, Bob Pettit and Pete Maravich.

There are three former LSU women's basketball players in the WNBA: Minnesota Lynx veteran Sylvia Fowles, Washington Mystics forward Theresa Plaisance and Indiana Fever guard Khayla Pointer.

Angel Reese is set to join them as she is headed to the pros after being selected by the Chicago Sky with the seventh pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Angel Reese will make $324,383 in her rookie contract, which is structured with payments of $73,439 in 2024, $74,090 in 2025, $82,399 in 2026 and an optional $93,636 in 2027.