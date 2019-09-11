3 Fantastic botches and mistakes you missed this week on SmackDown Live (10th September 2019)

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 694 // 11 Sep 2019, 18:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

There were a number of shocking botches this week on SmackDown Live

WWE's final stop on the road to Clash of Champions this Sunday night was in Madison Square Garden for this week's episode of SmackDown Live which featured the return of The Undertaker, who was obviously only there because WWE was live in the most famous arena in the world.

Undertaker's appearance was brief and ended with a chokeslam to Sami Zayn before the real action got underway and the build-up to Clash of Champions began.

Elias' injury meant that Chad Gable was forced to face Shane McMahon if he was going to make it to the final of the King of the Ring Tournament, whilst Kofi Kingston and Randy Orton stepped up the brutality of their feud en route to their second clash surrounding the WWE Championship this weekend.

The company may have been in the world's most famous arena, but there were still several interesting botches and mistakes throughout the show.

#3. King of the Ring qualifier?

Shane McMahon once again botched his lines on SmackDown Live

The King of the Ring semi-final originally pitted Chad Gable against Elias, but an ankle injury to The Drifter meant that Gable was instead forced to face Shane McMahon in the match and The Best in the World later recruited Kevin Owens as the special guest referee.

Ahead of their match, Shane spoke to Gable backstage about his Cinderella story throughout the tournament and his match last week against Andrade. The match was the quarterfinal of the competition, but McMahon said that it was a King of the Ring qualifier.

It is unknown why Shane believed that this was a qualifying match since WWE didn't have any qualifying matches for this year's tournament because the 16 men were all named ahead of the start of the competition a few weeks ago.

1 / 3 NEXT