3 WWE stars who could help Logan Paul defeat Cody Rhodes at King and Queen of the Ring

Logan Paul will look to claim Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. The United States Champion and the Undisputed WWE Champion will collide in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with the American Nightmare's title being on the line.

It is not likely that WWE will have Rhodes lose the title so soon, so fans should expect the match to end in No Disqualification or No Contest to keep the top star protected.

In that regard, we could see a few superstars get involved and affect the outcome of the match, forcing a No Disqualification or No Contest.

Let's take a look at three of them.

#3. Uncle Howdy

This is quite a speculation since it is unclear whether Uncle Howdy will make his long-awaited return at the King and Queen Premium Live Event.

Should this happen, though, targeting the top star in WWE, Cody Rhodes, would make perfect sense and it would help Howdy make a statement right away.

In addition, it would lead to the introduction of the Wyatt 6 faction and it would help set the stage for a feud against The American Nightmare.

#2. Grayson Waller (with A-Town Down Under partner Austin Theory)

Grayson Waller and Austin Theory have sided with Logan Paul since before WrestleMania 40 and we expect them to continue to do so going forward. Thus, fans could see Grayson Waller, along with Theory, get involved on Saturday to help Logan Paul defeat Cody Rhodes.

Still, their involvement will bring more superstars to the ring, like Kevin Owens, and Randy Orton. Orton and KO have a history with the reigning Smackdown Tag Team Champions, thus they could also get involved should the latter appear in the match.

#1. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa)

The Bloodline has entered a new era with the arrival of new members and Solo Sikoa taking charge of the faction. They are the most dominant heels on SmackDown and fans expect them to set their sights on the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion sooner rather than later.

Rhodes has a lot of history with The Bloodline and this feud could re-ignite should Sikoa come to the aid of Logan Paul and help him defeat The American Nightmare.

More superstars will get involved, and Randy Orton and Kevin Owens could interfere to aid Rhodes like they would do if A-Town Down Under got involved.

At the same time, the feud between Orton and The Bloodline would continue, as the Viper faces Tama Tonga on Friday for a spot in the Final of the King of the Ring Tournament.

Even though it is possible that the aforementioned superstars would interfere in the match in some way, the most likely outcome is that Logan Paul will not emerge victorious if it were to happen.