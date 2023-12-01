3 bold WWE predictions for the rest of 2023

With only one month left in the calendar year for WWE, the opportunities for superstars to be involved in iconic moments in 2023 are starting to wear thin.

In 2023, fans have seen returns from The Rock, CM Punk, and Randy Orton, as well as great matches such as Gunther v Chad Gable, Roman Reigns v Sami Zayn, and Rhea Ripley v Charlotte Flair.

Join us as we give you 3 potential huge moments that could take place in WWE before the end of the year.

#3 - The General loses control

For 537 days and counting, The Ring General Gunther has held the Intercontinental title, becoming the longest-ever holder of the belt. During his reign, The Austrian has defeated top names like Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, and Ricochet.

One star who came very close to ending the historic reign was Chad Gable. The former Olympic wrestler came within inches of becoming champion on RAW in September.

Speaking with WWE Die Woche, Gable reflected on his showdown with the Ring General.

"Everything he does, whether it’s a boot, a punch, a chop, everything matters, and it hurts, and it’s stiff, and it’s laid in there. It’s intense, and that draws that out of me as well. So it makes me fight back intensely as well, which I like. It’s very competitive, being in there with him. It forces me to up my game, if that makes sense, to raise my level a little more, which is necessary when you’re in with a guy like that for championship matches, so I love those matches." (H/T Fightful)

With Gable not being one to easily give up, fans may still get to see him challenge and potentially capture the historic title in December.

#2 - A Punk and a visionary come face to face in WWE

This past weekend at Survivor Series: WarGames in Chicago the former WWE Champion CM Punk made his shocking return to the company in his hometown.

While most were happy to see him, one top star who seemed angry at Punk's comeback was the reigning World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins.

Speaking at a WWE live event in Illinois the night after the show, Rollins gave his brief thoughts on the Second City Saint's return to the company.

"I'm not going to waste any more breath on somebody that's been gone for 8 years,' he said on the mic at the end of the show. '[Someone who] has done nothing but try and tear this place down. Instead I'm going to take my time and use my breath on talking about the people who've been here all along. That's everybody in the back who's made WWE the hottest ticket in town, that's every single one of you who are here tonight." (H/T DailyMail)

Given the very clear tension between the two stars, do not be surprised if the two huge performers engage in a verbal back and forth on Monday Night RAW before 2023 comes to a close.

#1 - The Viper turns on The American Nightmare

Another huge return last Saturday in Chicago saw the comeback of one of the greatest of all time, as Randy Orton stepped foot into WarGames and competing in his first match since May 2022.

One of his teammates in the high stakes 5-on-5 showdown was The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes. The two stars have a large amount of shared history as Rhodes was part of Randy's stable, Legacy, in the late 2000s.

Following their victory in Chicago, Cody Rhodes was asked about how it felt to once again share the ring with his old friend whilst speaking at the Survivor Series: wargames post-show press conference.

"At the end of the match, Randy said to me, 'Thanks for the phone call.' And I wanted to tell him 'Thanks for my career.' I keep thinking this is going to end and I couldn't have gotten to where I got had I not been around Randy. Randy is so wild and chaotic and you hear all these funny stories about him and all this nonsense, but as a performer, a professional wrestler, WWE superstar. What an outstanding mentor he was to me truly." (H/T SEScoops)

Despite both stars appearing to be the closest of allies, over the years Randy has shown that he is more than happy to deliver even the most brutal of physical punishments to his friends.

Therefore, before 2023 finishes, fans may see an unfortunate heel turn from Randy as he looks to attack his former WWE protege.

Do you think WWE has a few more surprises in store before the new year? Sound off in the comments below.

