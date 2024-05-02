5 superstars who should win the inaugural WWE Women's Speed Tournament

Over the last year or so, WWE has been committed to delivering top-notch wrestling which has been appreciated by fans worldwide. Much of the credit behind the Stamford-based promotion's success goes to the superstars, and mainly Triple H who has brought in many additions to the company.

One such addition that wrestling fans have witnessed is the addition of WWE Speed. For those unaware, it's a competition that takes place before RAW and SmackDown in which superstars from both brands and even NXT compete in three-minute matches to eventually win the entire competition.

While the Speed tournament originally featured men, Triple H recently confirmed that women too will participate. In this article, we will look at who can potentially win the inaugural women's tournament:

#5. Kiana James can win the WWE Speed Women's Tournament

After spending a decent amount of time on NXT building herself up, Kiana James was recently drafted to RAW. While James is yet to be launched on the red brand and is yet to feud with someone, involving her in the inaugural women's speed tournament and making her win could be a great direction.

By kickstarting her career on RAW with the Speed title, Kiana James will be able to build up her credibility. This will perfectly fit her character and will also help her to get booked in major feuds on the red brand.

#4. Shayna Baszler

Since beating Ronda Rousey in an MMA Rules match at SummerSlam, Shayna Baszler hasn't managed to win anything thing big. The only thing she is currently doing is teaming up with Zoey Stark. However, given her caliber, WWE would want to build her as a singles star.

Hence, booking Baszler to win the Speed tournament could be a good decision as she would get back into the mix. Winning the title will force fans to take Baszler seriously, which WWE can later use to put her into big feuds.

#3. Zoey Stark

Shayna Baszler's partner Zoey Stark is also a good candidate to win the WWE Speed tournament. At 30, Stark is one of the most talented female wrestlers, and WWE too seems to have faith in her. That's the reason she was paired up with a legend like Trish Stratus.

Therefore, to further build on this faith WWE has in Stark, it would be cool to see the promotion book her to win the inaugural Women's Speed Tournament. If Stark can win the competition, she will establish herself as a dominant superstar on the roster.

#2. Maxxine Dupri

If one looks back at Maxxine Dupri's career, she has come a long way. Since joining Alpha Academy, Dupri has competed in matches. However, some time ago she suffered backlash when some people booed her at an event. WWE Speed is something where Dupri can prove her doubters wrong.

The Stamford-based promotion could book Dupri to win the competition, and in this way, she could silence her doubters once and for all. In doing so, another benefit of the promotion would be that Dupri would be able to launch a proper singles career.

#1. Chelsea Green

Compared to all women on the roster, Chelsea Green is probably the biggest favorite to win the Speed tournament. Since returning to the Stamford-based promotion, Green has done some great work. Earlier reports also suggested that post-WrestleMania, she would be getting a big push.

Hence, the upcoming women's edition of Speed would be the perfect first step in a push for Chelsea Green. By winning the tournament, Green will be able to force fans to take her seriously. Until now, the former Tag Team Champion is mainly known for her comic roles.

