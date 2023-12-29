Former WWE Superstar to return after 5 years on Day 1 edition of RAW? Looking at the possibility

WWE will have a big day on January 1, 2024. Monday Night RAW will air a special edition of the hit program called Day 1. The episode will kickstart an epic week of three major televised supershows with one coming from each brand. NXT will be offering New Year's Evil and SmackDown will present New Year's Revolution.

Day 1 is already set to be a big show, as it will feature Seth Rollins defending his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre. Additionally, Nia Jax will go one-on-one with Becky Lynch for the first time ever, Rhea Ripley will defend her Women's World Championship Ivy Nile, and Tegan Nox & Natalya will clash with Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark for the number one contenders for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

If WWE really wants to kick off the week in a big way, they can do so by surprising fans with a big return. All Elite Wrestling's Shawn Spears, best known to World Wrestling Entertainment fans as Tye Dillinger, could make his return to the company after about five years.

The Perfect 10 last stepped into a WWE ring on February 18, 2019. Throughout the bulk of his time away from the company, he has been a member of the All Elite Wrestling roster. The company rarely took him seriously, however, and he did not do much, especially after Cody Rhodes left.

The American Nightmare and Tye are real-life friends and rivals. Tye was also a popular star on Triple H's NXT. His return would make sense given both of those factors, especially considering that he's officially a free agent as of January 1.

Cody Rhodes will be present at the 2024 Royal Rumble

For now, it remains to be seen whether Cody Rhodes will reunite with his long-time friend and rival on WWE programming. Regardless, he has a lot to focus on and look forward to.

The American Nightmare is currently engaged in a heated rivalry with Shinsuke Nakamura. The King of Strong Style has managed to blast Rhodes with the mist on more than on occasion, leaving Cody in a frustrating spot. The former Undisputed Tag Team Champion must get payback.

After that, Cody is in for a big night later in January. Rhodes will be entering the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. He was the first star to throw his name into the hat as he attempts to win for the second year in a row.

For now, the only other male superstar confirmed for the epic match is CM Punk. Interestingly, Punk, Rhodes, and Spears all spent time in AEW. Could all three be in WWE within the next week? For now, fans have to wait to find out.

