Has The Rock left The Bloodline in the midst of Roman Reigns’ WWE absence?

The Rock and Roman Reigns have been taking time off WWE after WrestleMania 40, but they are expected to return in the coming months. The Final Boss and the Tribal Chief teamed up in the build-up of WrestleMania 40 and the main event of Night 1, where they defeated Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes.

Currently off the TV, a photo of The Rock emerged on social media training with Gallus, and a few fans have taken this up as the Hall of Famer wrestler's new alliance. Still, this is far from reality as this was a throwback image from when The Final Boss was training with the NXT faction of Mark Coffey, Joe Coffey, and Wolfgang.

The veteran wrestler used this training session to better prepare for his match at 'Mania, and his preparation included simulation matches, in-ring sequences, and more.

Expand Tweet

Shawn Michaels reacts to Gallus training with The Rock ahead of WrestleMania 40

NXT boss and WWE legend Shawn Michaels recently opened up about The People's Champion training with Gallus ahead of his WrestleMania 40 match.

Michaels had high praise for the faction's talent and the assistance they offered to The People's Champion.

"These are three guys who know what they're doing, understand every aspect of it, sometimes you need a guy who's younger who can fly around, but sometimes you need guys who are mature, and professional, who can adjust to everything to what Rock wants. Obviously, I'm partial to those guys, they're fantastic guys, they're professional and very dependable," Shawn Michaels said. [H/T SEScoops]

As for The Bloodline, with Roman Reigns, The Rock, and Jimmy Uso currently out, Solo Sikoa has taken over with Tama Tonga as the newest member. Still, it remains to be seen what role Sikoa will have when Reigns and The Rock return to the ring.

It is also unclear whether The Final Boss will start a feud with The Tribal Chief once he is back or he will pursue Cody Rhodes and a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship.