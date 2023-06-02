New WWE world title contender? - 4 reasons why LA Knight should win the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match 

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 is less than a month away! The show is set to take place on July 1, 2023, from The O2 Arena in London, England. This will be the company's first major event held in London in over two decades.

Only two matches have been confirmed for the show thus far. Both the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match and the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match will take place on the show.

While competitors are still being decided, two entries have been confirmed for the Men's Ladder Match. Both Shinsuke Nakamura and Ricochet have earned their way into the bout by picking up wins in qualifying matches. SmackDown will see LA Knight and Montez Ford battle for the third spot in the multi-man match.

This article will look at a handful of reasons why LA Knight should not only defeat Montez Ford to earn entry into the match but should also leave London with the coveted briefcase in his hands.

#4. Knight is organically over with the audience

LA Knight is one of the more interesting examples of a WWE Superstar getting over organically. He began his main roster career under the name Max Dupri, leading the Maximum Male Models. The gimmick was dropped once Triple H took over the creative direction of the company.

Since then, Knight has been able to exert himself better and has worked wonders. While he isn't pushed to the moon by any means, he has somehow become a fan favorite among the WWE Universe.

Knight's organic popularity is reason enough to push him. Stars who are heavily featured often fail to become as naturally popular as the former IMPACT star, so it would make sense for WWE not to capitalize on his popularity with the audience and push him to win at Money in the Bank.

#3. The company can take their time with him, and he can tease a cash in

Roman Reigns

LA Knight is a great choice to win the Money in the Bank briefcase because WWE has all the time in the world to cash in on their investment. Thanks to the rules of the Money in the Bank contract, Knight doesn't have to cash in for one whole year upon winning the briefcase.

This works in the star's favor in a few ways. First and foremost, it allows the company time to start giving him a steady push and regular television time. It will also help further establish his character and may make him even more popular.

Another fun aspect is that it will allow him to tease cashing in repeatedly over the subsequent weeks and months. He could go after big names such as Roman Reigns and threaten him with a menacing string to cash in teases.

LA Knight's abundance of charisma makes him the perfect wrestler to regularly tease the top champions in the company. His wit and microphone skills will add a lot to that role.

#2. LA Knight could use a big win

LA Knight hitting his finisher

LA Knight doesn't have the best win-loss record since joining WWE's main roster. He's had 16 matches on television and premium live events since returning to the LA Knight moniker. Of those 16, he's only won a handful of bouts.

If WWE hopes for LA Knight to become a top star, he'll need to start picking up big wins. Thankfully, there are few better ways to skyrocket a talent than by winning Money in the Bank. Winning the Ladder Match could be the first step towards more wins and eventually a world championship.

#1. He would fit in on either WWE RAW or SmackDown

The last reason on this list for LA Knight to win the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match comes down to versatility. Simply put, LA Knight would fit in on any brand he ends up on.

Whichever superstar holds the Money in the Bank briefcase has a guaranteed championship opportunity for any title on any brand in WWE. This means he could conceivably cash in on RAW, SmackDown, and even NXT.

While the latter seems unlikely, the first two are both possible. Knight could cash in on Roman Reigns and attempt to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He could also cash in on Seth Rollins to win the World Heavyweight Championship. Whichever brand he's on, his abilities will surely grab eyeballs.

