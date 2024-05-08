"And he cash-in on Damian Priest the same night" - WWE Universe wants 38-year-old star to win Money in the Bank contract

The WWE Universe is already predicting the winner of the 2024 Men's Money in the Bank briefcase and some even want him to cash in his contract on Damian Priest. That would be Jey Uso.

Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania XL minutes after The Scottish Warrior defeated Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. McIntyre then started mocking CM Punk after his title win, and as a result, the Second City Saint attacked and incapacitated him.

An X/Twitter user (Tribal Wrestling) asked fans if The Yeet Master should win the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match this year.

Expand Tweet

Many fans seemingly agreed to Main Event Jey Uso taking home the Money in the Bank briefcase, while others suggested he should cash in his contract on the same night on Damian Priest to win his first singles championship in WWE.

"And he cash-in on Damian Priest the same night haha," one fan wrote.

"Agreed, put the rocket on his back!!!" another fan commented.

"Money in the Bank Jey Uso, has a nice ring to it," another fan shared.

Jey Uso challenged Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Backlash: France. Jey was close to winning the bout, but The Judgment Day's interference led to Priest retaining his title. Due to this, most fans agree that the 38-year-old star should be the next Mr. Money in the Bank.

"As long as they give him his own YEET briefcase like priest had his own last year," a fan commented.

"He def needs something to carry around if its not gonna be a belt yet," another fan claimed.

"Jey wins, cashes in on Cody to fulfill the Bloodline being the new Tribal Chief," one fan suggested.

What the future has in store for The Yeet Master remains to be seen.

Damian Priest commented on retaining the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Backlash 2024

Damian Priest successfully defended his World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Backlash in Lyon, France, this past Saturday. The Archer of Infamy defeated Jey Uso in a back-and-forth match hyped up by the loud Lyon crowd inside the LDLC Arena.

The Punisher recently spoke to WWE's The Bump to discuss his title defense at the Backlash 2024 Premium Live Event.

"It was exactly what I thought it would be. I'm still champion, and I did it in front of a rocking France crowd. That was awesome," Damian Priest said. [36:34 - 36:42]

Priest also did not entertain a question from Byron Saxton, who asked about the events that transpired between Damian and the rest of The Judgment Day members following his title defense. The Archer of Infamy said he would rather focus on celebrating the fact that he is still a champion and not the problems of the stable.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback