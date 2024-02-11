Cathy Kelley, CJ Perry, and others send their heartfelt congratulations to WWE Superstar Sonya Deville

Several WWE Superstars have sent heartfelt messages to Sonya Deville as she recently got hitched to her partner Toni Cassano.

Sonya Deville has been romantically involved with Toni Cassano for quite some time now. The couple got engaged in February last year. Deville and Cassano finally tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on February 10, 2024, with Maria Menounos acting as the wedding officiant. Many prominent WWE Superstars and other wrestling personalities attended the ceremony.

Sonya Deville received congratulatory messages on an Instagram post from many of her co-workers and fellow pro wrestling personalities. Check out some of the reactions below:

Some notable responses to Deville's wedding post (via People's Instagram)

Sonya Deville on wrestling in front of Toni Cassano

In a chat with Maria Menounos last year, Deville revealed that she was nervous after inviting Toni Cassano to watch her wrestle at a live event:

"I'm in character, and I'm trying to act all tough and bad*ss, and then, all of a sudden, at the corner of my eyes, I'm doing like my thing getting in the ring. I see her like (...) sticks out like a sore thumb because this is the woman that I've been in love with for this many years from afar, and I'm like, 'Oh my God! Oh my! No, no, no!' And I swear to God, I turned to Bianca, who I was facing in the ring, and I said, 'No, no, she's too hot! She's too hot!' She stunned me with her beauty! I swear to God! And I was like. 'Oh my gosh, I have to wrestle 20 minutes and look like a fool in front of her right now!'"

Deville and Chelsea Green lost a tag team match to Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair on the July 28, 2023 edition of WWE SmackDown. This was Deville's last WWE match before she went on a hiatus due to her injury. There's no official update yet on exactly when she will return to in-ring action.

Congratulations to Sonya Deville and Toni Cassano.