CM Punk has first face-to-face confrontation with Randy Orton since return

CM Punk confronted Randy Orton for the first time since his return to WWE.

CM Punk's relationship with WWE has been tumultuous in the past. He has not held back over the years as he was vocal about his treatment in the company during his first run. Even during his time in AEW, Punk fired shots at the company.

However, after his stint at AEW was over, rumors started circulating that Punk would return to WWE, which was dismissed by the Stamford-based promotion itself. However, Punk made his shocking return at Survivor Series: WarGames during the closing moments to the show much to happiness of the Chicago crowd.

Tonight, Punk made his first appearance on SmackDown since his return where he referenced quite a few WWE Superstars, including Randy Orton. He then stated that he will decide which brand he would be signing up with on the upcoming WWE RAW.

Following that segment, Punk ran into Orton and LA Knight backstage, and he was quick to wish them luck for their upcoming match against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

It will be interesting to see who will be Punk's first opponent since his return to the company.

What did you make of this confrontation? Sound off in the comments section below.

