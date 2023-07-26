Cody Rhodes' daughter had a one-word reaction to his controversial neck tattoo

Cody Rhodes' daughter seemingly had an interesting reaction to his popular neck tattoo.

Rhodes has been appearing on numerous podcasts for interviews lately, promoting his upcoming documentary. He recently appeared on the SI Media podcast and discussed a bunch of topics surrounding his career and life in detail.

Jimmy Traina couldn't help but ask Cody Rhodes to share his daughter's reaction to his neck tattoo. The American Nightmare had the following to say in response:

"Sure. She says WrestleMania. So, whenever she sees the logo, the tattoo. Anything, everything I do is WrestleMania. Because she never saw anything other than when we brought her to WrestleMania. And she's still a big-time early sleeper, nap time is structured and all that. So, she's not getting, we're not letting her go on YouTube and check out any of the stuff that's going on, on RAW or SmackDown. Because I don't know if I'm ready for the conversation yet, and she's only two, right? A very smart two-year-old." [46:02 - 46:34]

Cody Rhodes got his neck tattoo back in 2020

Cody Rhodes was a top name in All Elite Wrestling when he made the decision to get a neck tattoo. At AEW Revolution 2020, Rhodes came out sporting a large American Nightmare neck tattoo, and most fans weren't thrilled with the same.

Rhodes has received tons of flak over the years for his body ink. Brandi Rhodes herself has made it known that she isn't a fan of the tattoo but supports her husband's decision.

Rhodes parted ways with AEW in February 2022 and made his big WWE return soon after. He is currently the biggest babyface on WWE TV. The former champion is set to take on Brock Lesnar in the duo's third match at SummerSlam 2023.

