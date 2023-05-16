Details on Cody Rhodes segment planned for tonight's WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes is set to appear on tonight's episode of WWE RAW after suffering a brutal attack last week at the hands of a 45-year-old superstar.

This week's episode of the red brand will air live from the Greensboro Coliseum in North Carolina. Cody Rhodes defeated Brock Lesnar last weekend at WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico but didn't get any time to celebrate. Lesnar brutally attacked The American Nightmare on last week's episode of RAW and challenged Cody to a fight at Night of Champions.

Cody Rhodes was in the middle of a Triple Threat match in the World Heavyweight Championship tournament, but Lesnar's attack took him out of contention. Seth Rollins went on to make it to the finals of the tournament and will battle AJ Styles to crown a new World Heavyweight Champion at the premium live event later this month.

Rhodes escaped with a victory over Lesnar at Backlash by countering the Kimura Lock into a roll-up. However, his rivalry against Brock appears to be far from over following last week's attack. Ahead of tonight's show, WWE announced that Cody Rhodes will be addressing Lesnar's attack tonight on RAW before their bout at Night of Champions on May 27th.

Bill Apter says Brock Lesnar's attack on Cody Rhodes during WWE RAW was horrifying

Brock Lesnar was on a mission during last week's episode of WWE RAW and his goal was to inflict as much punishment on Rhodes as he possibly could.

The Beast's brutal attack caused The American Nightmare to be eliminated from the World Heavyweight Championship tournament. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, legendary journalist Bill Apter said that Brock's attack last week was terrifying.

"Brock has now caused Cody to be eliminated from the World Heavyweight Championship tournament, and what he did to Cody on Monday Night RAW this week was terrifying. If you're a wrestling fan and if you're really into it, especially younger fans, what Brock did was terrifying. 'I want to fight,'" said Bill Apter. (9:35 - 9:58)

You can check out the entire video below:

Many fans expected to see Rhodes finish his story at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles and defeat Roman Reigns to become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. However, it wasn't meant to be and Solo Sikoa interfered in the main event at WrestleMania to ensure that The Tribal Chief's historic title reign continued.

It will be interesting to see how many obstacles Cody will have to overcome until he is able to earn another shot against Roman Reigns down the line.

Are you looking forward to another match between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes at Night of Champions? Sound off in the comments section below.

A current star says he almost got the rights to use Hulk Hogan's entrance theme. More details here

Poll : 0 votes