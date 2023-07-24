"I couldn't believe it" - Cody Rhodes shocked that Vince McMahon knew what he did in AEW

Cody Rhodes was surprised to know that Vince McMahon watched him during his tenure with AEW.

Rhodes came back to the WWE last year and was the surprise opponent of Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38. McMahon, along with Bruce Prichard, personally flew to Atlanta in early 2022 to meet with The American Nightmare and discuss his return.

In a video clip shared by Chris Van Vliet on Twitter, Rhodes revealed that he was shocked when McMahon knew things about his AEW run.

"I think he laughed," Rhodes said. "He has that like, 'Hahahaha!' I remember going in to talk to him. I wasn't afraid of anything and I was over-compensating because both Vince and Bruce were so welcoming and so positive about what I had done. The fact that they knew what I had done and actually were citing different things. Like, 'I saw this, I saw this,' I couldn't believe it." (h/t TJR Wrestling)

Vince McMahon flew to Cody Rhodes to talk to him to about going back to WWE

Cody Rhodes was eventually convinced to return to WWE, and one of the offers was a match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38. Rhodes ended up winning his first match back and would go on a hot streak until tearing his pectoral muscle in June of last year.

Cody Rhodes to face Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam

After trading wins at Backlash and Night of Champions, Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar are facing off in a grudge match at SummerSlam. Lesnar returned last Monday to attack Rhodes and accept his challenge.

The Beast beat down Cody in front of his mother, who was sitting front row. He locked in the Kimura once again to weaken his rival ahead of their match at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

It will be interesting to see if Rhodes will have some things to say on this week's episode of Raw. The arm injury from the Kimura helped Lesnar win at Night of Champions. Will it happen again at SummerSlam?

Who do you think will win Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar III? Give your answers in the comments section below.