Randy Orton sends a message after CM Punk photobombs him and his wife's picture

WWE veteran Randy Orton has shared his reaction to CM Punk photobombing his selfie with his wife, Kim.

Orton and Punk seem quite close, judging by their recent interactions. Punk and Orton waved at each other when the former made his return to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023.

Randy Orton has now shared a hilarious picture on Instagram. In the post, Punk can be seen photobombing Orton and his wife's photo.

Orton wrote the following in reaction: "#photobombphil"

Randy Orton on CM Punk's Survivor Series: WarGames return

The Viper made his big WWE return at last year's Survivor Series: WarGames event. He competed in the WarGames match and his squad was victorious when all was said and done. Many fans felt that Orton's return was overshadowed by that of CM Punk, who came out during the event's final moments.

Shortly after Punk's return, Randy Orton appeared on WWE's The Bump and reacted to the same.

"For a month prior, there [were] all these rumors online that I was coming back. But there [were] also rumors online that CM Punk was coming back. Instead of it being a surprise that it was me instead of Punk, they let everyone know the week prior. ... [It] kind of let the wind out of my sails a little bit. I can tell that I've matured a lot ... because a part of me wanted to be irate, right? Like this was taken from me, this reaction from the crowd that I've been looking forward to for 18 months. But after all was said and done, I came out [and] got a great reaction, Punk came out [and] got a great reaction." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Punk is currently out with an injury he suffered at the Royal Rumble PLE earlier this year. Fans would love to see a feud between these two former WWE rivals when The Best in the World fully heals.

Do you want to see a Punk-Orton feud?