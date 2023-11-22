Randy Orton could yet be replaced by legendary former WWE Champion at Survivor Series: WarGames, Hall of Famer says (Exclusive)

While Randy Orton has been announced to be returning to WWE at Survivor Series 2023, a Hall of Famer believes all may not go as smoothly as planned.

Before the announcement, many fans were of the opinion that the fifth mystery member of Cody Rhodes' team could be CM Punk, making his return to the Stamford-based promotion. Rumors of him making a comeback have been doing the rounds for weeks. However, these rumors were squashed after Cody Rhodes declared that The Apex Predator would be the last member of his team for the Men's WarGames Match at the Survivor Series 2023 Premium Live Event.

All hope may not be lost yet. While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, the legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter pitched an idea for Randy Orton's return, essentially being a setup for Punk's comeback. He also joked about how Punk would perform a wild jump to draw attention.

"WarGames, Randy Orton doesn't show up, where is he? He's lying in the back. Who comes to his rescue out of his seat? CM Punk! (...) From the balcony...and ten guys are gonna stand there like this, to catch him," Bill Apter said. [28:00 - 28:31]

You can check out the full video below:

As of now, it remains to be seen what surprise Survivor Series 2023 has in store for the fans.

Do you think CM Punk will return to WWE at Survivor Series 2023? Sound off in the comments section below!

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit UnSKripted, embed the exclusive YouTube video, and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.