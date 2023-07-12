Roman Reigns surprisingly losing his title to a top non-Samoan star will be a mistake, WWE veteran says (Exclusive)

We've reached that stage of Roman Reigns' WWE storyline where the end of his title run may not be far away. With Damian Priest in possession of the Money in the Bank briefcase, there is a possibility that he dethrones The Tribal Chief. However, Vince Russo has explained why it would be a mistake.

With each passing day, Roman Reigns breaks new records as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, and it has come to a point where some fans just want to see him drop the belt.

Reigns is expected to face Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023, and based on the latest backstage report regarding the bout's rumored finish, he will walk out of the show as the champion.

The prospect of Damian Priest cashing in the MITB contract was discussed during this week's Writing with Russo. The former WWE writer explained why it shouldn't happen.

Vince Russo brought up WWE's "50-50 booking" of Priest before he won the Money in the Bank match and felt it didn't look good on a talent who could defeat Roman Reigns. Russo even revealed the kind of superstar WWE should push to take Reigns' spot, as you can view below:

"See, bro, this one is so hard because, listen, for somebody to beat Roman, it's got to be somebody you really want to make. And again, I don't think it can be somebody whose past has been 50-50 booking. I really don't. I think it has to be somebody who is on the rise. They come in, they are on a roll, you know, that type of a thing. It's got to really be somebody they've got a lot of stock in, maybe even as the next guy to beat Roman Reigns. It's got to be that caliber." [From 11:00 onwards]

Vince Russo issues clarification on how he perceives WWE MITB holder Damian Priest

While Vince Russo might not consider Damian Priest the ideal candidate to go over Roman Reigns, he still viewed The Archer of Infamy in high regard.

The pro wrestling veteran has, in the past, praised Priest's look and once again admitted that he was a fan of the Judgment Day member's work in WWE.

Had Vince Russo been writing for Priest, he would have left no stone unturned in making the 40-year-old superstar look as dominant as Roman Reigns is currently in the company.

"I've made it clear; I'm a fan of Damian Priest. I like Damian Priest! I like his look. If I was writing for him, it would have been to the moon," added Russo. [2:55 - 3:06]

Do you agree with Russo about why Priest should be kept away from Reigns? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

What is CM Punk really like? We asked his acting co-stars here

Poll : 0 votes