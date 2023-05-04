SmackDown star reacts to reaching a historical WWE milestone 

After being drafted to SmackDown this past week, WWE Hall of Famer Edge has reacted to the 25th anniversary of his on-screen debut for the company.

At 49 years of age, The Rated-R Superstar is one of the most experienced performers on the roster. Besides that, he is one of the few Hall of Famers still actively wrestling in the promotion.

Earlier today, the former World Heavyweight Champion took to social media to thank his fans for following him on his 25-year journey in WWE.

"25 years ago today, this kid’s face first hit @WWE screens. What a ride. Thanks for reminding me. I lose track of this stuff," tweeted Edge.

The legend's most recent match took place last month at WrestleMania 39, where he defeated his longtime rival Finn Balor inside Hell In a Cell.

When will Edge officially retire from WWE?

In 2011, the Canadian star sadly had to step away from the ring due to multiple neck injuries. However, in 2020 Edge made his surprise comeback at the Royal Rumble event in a bid to end his career on his terms.

In an interview with Logan Paul on the Impaulsive podcast, Edge was asked when he could hang up his boots for good. The Hall of Famer replied:

"So I've got a little wishlist of things that are still to do, but it’s not long, and neither is the time. I think, at most, I might have another year in me to be able to do at this level and still be able to do it [at] an elite level where I can still hang. I gotta get in with Austin Theory, who’s 25. He wasn’t born when I had my first match for WWE, you know what I mean? I want to be sitting on my mountain and watching you guys do your thing and just going, ‘Man, good for them.'" [H/T Yahoo]

Check out the full interview below:

During his storied career in the company, The Rated-R Superstar has main-evented WrestleMania twice and has battled some of the biggest stars, including Roman Reigns, The Undertaker, Mick Foley, and AJ Styles.

