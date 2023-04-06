"That's a bit of a problem" - Becky Lynch reveals WWE almost canceled a major match between her and 33-year-old superstar

Becky Lynch is one of the most successful female WWE performers of all time. She has a substantial amount of contributions and accolades in the world of sports entertainment. However, Lynch revealed that the company almost scrapped a massive rematch between her and Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2022.

Last year, Big Time Becks was the biggest heel on the red brand and held the RAW Women's Championship. After losing the title at WrestleMania 38 to Bianca Belair, the seeds were planted for a rematch down the line for the title at the hottest party of the summer.

However, WWE had no plans to showcase the match at one of the biggest events of the year, according to Becky Lynch. Speaking to Stephen A Smith on Know Mercy, the former RAW Women's Champion revealed that their rematch was almost canceled. Check it out:

"Last year, at SummerSlam, had to fight a little bit to get a women's title match on the show. When Logan Paul has a match and Pat McAfee has a match, and Seth Rollins doesn't have a match, he's been working all year. Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair almost didn't have a match, that's a bit of a problem." [H/T - Fightful]

Luckily, the planned match took place at Nissan Stadium and opened the show.

Becky Lynch revealed why she fought for her match to happen at WWE SummerSlam 2022

The two superstars engaged in a long storyline from the time Becky Lynch made her return at WWE SummerSlam 2021 till Bianca Belair redeemed herself at WrestleMania 38 by winning the RAW Women's Championship.

However, WWE at one point wanted to cancel the rematch due to lack of time on the main card. Speaking on Know Mercy, the 36-year-old star revealed why she fought for her upcoming match with Bianca Belair. Check it out:

"Personally, and from a work ethic standpoint, you put all of this effort into this, all year round, and when the big shows come, the big stadiums come, and there are 80,000 people, you want to receive your flowers for the hard work you put in all year round so that we can do this so that we're on TV for 52 weeks a year and just killing the game. You don't want somebody to take your spot, not somebody who doesn't do this all the time," [H/T - Fightful]

The match between Big Time Becks and The EST of WWE opened the show and fans loved their rematch for the title. Damage CTRL later made their surprise debut as a faction to confront the two stars.

What are your thoughts on Becky Lynch? Sound off in the comment section below.

RIP Bushwhacker Butch. We spoke to Luke moments before his passing here

Poll : 0 votes