Judgment Day member gives the faction a unique accolade in reply to WWE

Damian Priest has responded to one of WWE's social media posts by giving his faction The Judgment Day a unique accolade.

Since its inception, Judgment Day has been one of the most vicious factions in the company. Next week at the Extreme Rules premium live event, Finn Balor will battle Edge in an "I Quit" match, seemingly the final match in their rivalry. The match will also mark the first time The Rated-R Superstar and The Prince wrestle each other in one-on-one competitions.

WWE recently took to Twitter to ask the pro wrestling universe who they think is "the kindest superstar" in the company. The Archer of Infamy replied to this question with a picture of his faction, insinuating that the entire group is the kindest of them all.

"#TheJudgmentDay," Damian Priest tweeted.

Fans respond to The Judgment Day being the kindest faction

Most of the wrestling world accepted Damian Priest's claim, and all rose to acknowledge the faction as a kind bunch.

Fans felt that the team strived hard to bring out the full potential of every superstar.

Holly Alexander @HollyAl90994719 @ArcherOfInfamy Because Judgment day helps other superstars reach their full potential @ArcherOfInfamy Because Judgment day helps other superstars reach their full potential

Althea @nyligirl73 @ArcherOfInfamy They're trying to help these other talents meet their highest potential. You get to speak your mind. Now that's my kind of stable. @ArcherOfInfamy They're trying to help these other talents meet their highest potential. You get to speak your mind. Now that's my kind of stable.😎

Some gave reasons why they think the faction is the correct answer to WWE's question.

PeteXT @Peteyberger @ArcherOfInfamy @RheaRipley_WWE Always reaching olive branches to those in need of a friend. @ArcherOfInfamy @RheaRipley_WWE Always reaching olive branches to those in need of a friend.

Jeanna K. Shelton @JeannaKShelton1 @ArcherOfInfamy My vote for KINDEST WWE SUPERSTAR definitely goes to YOU, Punisher! Your in-ring swag is BAD-ASS (which, I (&, a MULTITUDE of others) LOVE)!! It's the humanitarian in you that captured my heart! @ArcherOfInfamy My vote for KINDEST WWE SUPERSTAR definitely goes to YOU, Punisher! Your in-ring swag is BAD-ASS (which, I (&, a MULTITUDE of others) LOVE)!! It's the humanitarian in you that captured my heart!

Julia Frame-Sutton @Julzzz0824 @ArcherOfInfamy Yes! A good wholesome mami and papi….. so, I guess that makes you Dom’s adopted brother?? @ArcherOfInfamy Yes! A good wholesome mami and papi….. so, I guess that makes you Dom’s adopted brother??

Of course, a few disagreed with this claim and made fun of the faction.

Several people opined about who they think is the kindest. WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali also shared his answer.

Judgment Day has always tried to expand itself. The stable perhaps believes that there is always strength in numbers. Dominik is the latest addition to the group, and the members are now striving to recruit AJ Styles.

Who do you think is the kindest WWE Superstar? Let us know in the comments section below.

Did you know a major backstage fight erupted during WrestleMania 32? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think AJ Styles should join the faction? Yes No 8 votes so far