The Undertaker fires back after The Rock sends The Deadman a scathing message following blockbuster WrestleMania XL showdown

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker has fired back at The Rock following a scathing message from The Final Boss to The Deadman on social media.

One of the most memorable moments of WrestleMania XL was The Undertaker showing up in the main event of Night Two and delivering a Chokeslam on The Rock. It paved the way for Cody Rhodes to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns.

In a post on his official Instagram account, The Great One finally reacted to The Phenom's interference at WrestleMania XL. He delivered a warning to the WWE Hall of Famer and teased a payback for the Chokeslam that he received.

"The guy sure knows how to ruin a party. I'll see you down the road, my friend. Paybacks a bi**h for you - but fun for me. - Final Boss," The Rock shared.

The Undertaker quickly responded to The Rock's message by sharing the post on his Instagram stories. He put a "Rest in peace" tombstone emoji alongside the image of himself grabbing The Final Boss' neck at WrestleMania XL.

It was The Deadman's first appearance on WWE television since October 10, 2023, when he confronted Bron Breakker in his first-ever appearance on NXT.

It remains to be seen how The Great One plans to seek revenge on The Phenom moving forward.

The Undertaker shared details about his WWE WrestleMania XL surprise appearance

On the latest episode of his Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway podcast, The Undertaker shared some of the details that led to his appearance at WWE WrestleMania XL. The Phenom received a phone call from Triple H less than a week before the event and arrived in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday.

"We got to Philadelphia on Wednesday of that week," The Undertaker said. "I think I got a call Tuesday from Triple H that said, 'Hey, there's a lot of things are going on, a lot of thoughts are being put into this. Would you want to be a part of it?' And I was like, 'Look, if it works and if I can help to it in any way, I don't really know how, but if I can be of help, fine. Whatever you guys need, just let me know.' 'Okay, well, we don't have anything yet. We're just putting ideas together.'" [H/T WrestlingINC]

Whether The Deadman further makes appearances in the Stamford-based promotion remains to be seen.

