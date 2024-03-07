The Young Bucks seemingly make a Triple H reference after Kazuchika Okada's AEW signing on Dynamite

Kazuchika Okada is All Elite, and his official introduction as a full-time roster member was nothing short of thrilling on AEW Dynamite. The Young Bucks were at their best on Twitter/X after Okada's heel turn and even seemed to have made a Triple H reference.

After weeks of speculation, Kazuchika Okada finally confirmed his signing with All Elite Wrestling by initially coming out to help Eddie Kingston from The Young Bucks. A twist ensued as Okada delivered the Rainmaker on Kingston before joining hands with Matthew and Nicholas Jackson.

The AEW EVPs took to social media after a pretty newsworthy Dynamite and declared that Kazuchika Okada was the biggest signing in the company's history.

The Young Bucks also shared an official render of the new Elite and, interestingly enough, pointed toward AEW's newest acquisition. For those unaware, Triple H has become known for his trademark backstage photos, in which he often points at the talents. There is also a famous meme of The Game pointing at a cardboard cutout of himself.

The Bucks never cease to amaze with their shenanigans on Twitter, and their latest post, as you can view below, is bound to be discussed fervently online:

"The biggest signing in @AEW history! Welcome to the team @rainmakerXokada! #theELITE," they wrote.

Was Kazuchika Okada ever close to joining WWE?

After spending years in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and arguably becoming its biggest talent in recent times, it was time for Kazuchika Okada to embark on a new journey.

United States was the ideal destination for The Rainmaker, with WWE and AEW emerging as obvious targets for the 36-year-old.

It was reported in November last year that WWE was interested in getting Okada on board, with the idea of performing in the promotion being one thing he had never done in an already illustrious career.

While many would have expected the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion to land in AEW, there were brief rumors of his potential WWE arrival. However, Okada's longtime friendship with the Bucks and his previous All Elite Wrestling appearances have meant that the Tony Khan-led organization gets one of the best wrestlers in the world.

