Vince McMahon allegedly asked former WWE Superstar Zach Gowen if he wanted to take a massive bump in a segment with Brock Lesnar.

On an episode of SmackDown in 2003, The Beast Incarnate shoved Zach Gowen down a flight of stairs while the latter was in a wheelchair. Fans are aware that WWE used a stuntman for the segment, and Gowen himself wasn't in a wheelchair when Lesnar shoved it down the stairs.

Zach Gowen recently had a chat with Steve Fall of Ten Count. The former WWE Superstar revealed that Vince McMahon asked him prior to the segment if he wanted to take the bump. Check out his comments below:

"Oh man, they brought in the stunt double to take that particular fall, down the stairs, tied to a wheelchair. And this guy was just like me, except he had two feet which is pretty cool to see. But right before we cut, Vince asked me if I wanted to take the bump. And I looked at him and I said, 'Are you crazy?' I know how to get powerbombed, right? I know how to jump off the top rope, but I don't know how to fall down a flight of stairs with a wheelchair bouncing right behind my head. I don't. So I politely declined." [8:44 to 9:18]

Vince McMahon himself faced Zach Gowen once

Back in 2003, Vince McMahon was one of the biggest heels on WWE TV. He feuded with Gowen and other top babyfaces on WWE SmackDown back then. The feud led to a singles match between Gowen and Mr. McMahon at WWE Vengeance that was won by the WWE Chairman.

Gowen didn't do much of note following his feuds with the likes of McMahon and Brock Lesnar. In early 2004, he was let go by WWE.

