A top name has finally broken his silence on Vince McMahon visiting him to discuss a huge WWE match.

Cody Rhodes made his massive WWE return at last year's WrestleMania and defeated Seth Rollins in a classic encounter. He went on to defeat the 37-year-old in two more big contests before taking a hiatus to recover from an injury.

While talking to Chris Van Vliet, Cody Rhodes revealed what exactly happened when Vince McMahon flew to his home to talk about a WWE return. As per Rhodes, McMahon spoke to him in detail about what it's like to be a father to a daughter. The veteran wrestling promoter then told the RAW star about his plans for him during the final few seconds of the meeting.

"He’s [Vince McMahon] talking to me about what it’s like to be a dad for a daughter [referring to Vince's relationship with Stephanie] and how special it is. It was just beautiful, and then in the last 20 seconds of the meeting, ‘Well, Seth Rollins at Wrestlemania,’ that’s where the only business came up. It didn’t feel like a meeting until maybe the last 30 seconds.” [H/T Essentially Sports]

Vince McMahon flew to Cody Rhodes to talk to him to about going back to WWE

The Vince McMahon-led creative team booked The American Nightmare as Rollins' surprise opponent at The Show of Shows last year.

Vince McMahon heavily pushed Cody Rhodes immediately upon his return

It has been more than a year since Rhodes made his big return to World Wrestling Entertainment under McMahon's creative team. Rhodes has done incredibly well for himself over the past year or so, and fans are anxious to see him win the big one soon.

Rhodes came quite close to defeating Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal title at WrestleMania 39, but The Bloodline's interference shattered his dreams. He is still hell-bent on targeting Reigns somewhere down the line, and the duo may collide again at next year's WrestleMania.

What do you think of Rhodes' comments about his meeting with Vince? Have you enjoyed his WWE run so far? Sound off in the comments section below.

